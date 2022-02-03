Clemson's 2022 class finishes as high as top-10 nationally in team rankings

An active run between the early signing period to National Signing Day paid off for the Tigers in a move up the final recruiting rankings.

Rivals.com ranked Clemson in the top-10 of its team rankings for a fifth-straight year and atop the ACC on Signing Day, at No. 10. Texas A&M is No. 1 there, with Alabama next then Georgia, Ohio State and Texas.

In 247Sports' own rankings and the industry average, Clemson (256.74 in Team Composite) finished 11th in the team rankings. Texas A&M tops the Team Composite there (330.61), followed by Alabama (322.29), Georgia (316.91), Ohio State (300.46) and Texas (288.75). North Carolina just edged Clemson there for the top class at 10th (257.61).

Clemson's seven-year run in the top-10 of the ESPN recruiting rankings fell short with a No. 14 ranking on Wednesday. Texas A&M leads a top-5 with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas rounding it out there.

In average rating per commit, Clemson finished 12th on 247Sports and 18th on Rivals (3.45). Alabama holds the top spot there on both sites with its 25-man class.

There is one last major prize for the class now, however, as former 2023 5-star prospect Lebbeus Overton will boost one class out of Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ohio State or Oregon now after reclassifying and naming his final five schools on Thursday.