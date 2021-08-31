BREAKING

Clemson WR target releases commitment announcement details
by - 2021 Aug 31, Tue 13:26
Nathaniel Joseph Photo
Nathaniel Joseph - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 5-8   Weight: 170   Hometown: Miami, FL (Edison HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#137 Overall, #23 WR, #31 FL
Rivals:
#178 Overall, #26 WR, #38 FL
24/7:
#201 Overall, #27 WR, #40 FL
Joseph visited Clemson in June.
Joseph visited Clemson in June.

Could Clemson have its first 2023 pledge soon?

Four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph (Miami, Fla.) detailed his commitment plans on Tuesday and the Tigers are firmly in the mix.

Joseph has a final group of Clemson, Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M. He will announce his commitment pledge on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ's webcast.

He is rated as high as the No. 137 overall prospect for the 2023 class (ESPN).

He announced a Clemson offer after a campus visit in June.

