Clemson WR target releases commitment announcement details
|2021 Aug 31, Tue 13:26-
Height: 5-8 Weight: 170 Hometown: Miami, FL (Edison HS) Class: 2023
#137 Overall, #23 WR, #31 FL
#178 Overall, #26 WR, #38 FL
#201 Overall, #27 WR, #40 FL
Could Clemson have its first 2023 pledge soon?
Four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph (Miami, Fla.) detailed his commitment plans on Tuesday and the Tigers are firmly in the mix.
Joseph has a final group of Clemson, Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M. He will announce his commitment pledge on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ's webcast.
He is rated as high as the No. 137 overall prospect for the 2023 class (ESPN).
He announced a Clemson offer after a campus visit in June.
Change of plans I will be committing on September 10th instead of September 11th so I can announce my commitment on CBS sports HQ #StayTuned ???????????? pic.twitter.com/V1lBL4wXUG— ??????????????????????????????????™ (@rayraythaboy) August 31, 2021
Truly and Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University ?????? #GoTigers ?? @ClemsonFB @Coach_Grisham @CoachVenables @unclelukereal1 @COACHBEAN14 @RMcKnightJr @larryblustein @GabyUrrutia22 @247recruiting @Rivalsfbcamps @SorrellsJordan @Coach_TElliott @LeonMaycock pic.twitter.com/EQCJvWhnF3— ??????????????????????????????????™ (@rayraythaboy) June 20, 2021