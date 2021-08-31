Clemson WR target releases commitment announcement details

TigerNet Staff by

Nathaniel Joseph Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.72) (4.72)

Height: 5-8 Weight: 170 Hometown: Miami, FL (Edison HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#137 Overall, #23 WR, #31 FL #137 Overall, #23 WR, #31 FL Rivals:

#178 Overall, #26 WR, #38 FL #178 Overall, #26 WR, #38 FL 24/7:

#201 Overall, #27 WR, #40 FL #201 Overall, #27 WR, #40 FL 5-8170Miami, FL (Edison HS)2023

Could Clemson have its first 2023 pledge soon?

Four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph (Miami, Fla.) detailed his commitment plans on Tuesday and the Tigers are firmly in the mix.

Joseph has a final group of Clemson, Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M. He will announce his commitment pledge on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ's webcast.

He is rated as high as the No. 137 overall prospect for the 2023 class (ESPN).

He announced a Clemson offer after a campus visit in June.

Change of plans I will be committing on September 10th instead of September 11th so I can announce my commitment on CBS sports HQ #StayTuned ???????????? pic.twitter.com/V1lBL4wXUG — ??????????????????????????????????™ (@rayraythaboy) August 31, 2021