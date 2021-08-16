Clemson WR target has Clemson in final schools group
by - Monday, August 16, 2021, 2:32 PM
Andre Greene Jr. Photo
Andre Greene Jr. - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.82)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 175   Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#98 Overall, #10 WR, #5 VA
Rivals:
#84 Overall, #8 WR, #4 VA
24/7:
#107 Overall, #16 WR, #2 VA
Greene impressed when he stopped by for Dabo Swinney camp in June.
Greene impressed when he stopped by for Dabo Swinney camp in June.

Four-star 2022 Richmond, Virginia receiver Andre Greene Jr. placed Clemson in his final schools group on Monday.

Greene has a "final six" group of Clemson, UNC, Penn State, Georgia, Oregon and LSU.

He was last in Clemson for the All In Cookout.

Greene has seen a rise in the recruiting rankings over the offseason, jumping to No. 8 among receivers (Rivals) and top-100 overall (84; Rivals).

He received a Clemson offer after a stop by Dabo Swinney camp in June.

“I was really excited to get the Clemson offer,” Greene told TigerNet at the time. “Like many others, it was one of my dream schools growing up. It does mean a lot knowing they are very selective in who they offer and the few wide receivers they have offered. Clemson has the total package in facilities, academics, etc. But many schools have great facilities, etc. I was more impressed with the people and the consistent message from everyone. Everyone is definitely on the same page and that’s important.”

