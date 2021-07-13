Clemson two-sport signee drafted by Rangers
by - Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 2:20 PM
Height: 5-10   Weight: 175   Hometown: Columbia, SC (Dutch Fork HS)   Class: 2021
Taylor will be in camp with Clemson football this August.

Clemson two-sport signee Will Taylor got to hear his name called after all.

Taylor told reporters Monday that he was sticking with collegiate ball, where he comes in as a standout outfielder and a quarterback as well, but that didn't stop the Texas Rangers from at least expressing their interest in him for down the road with a 19th-round MLB draft selection on Tuesday (554th overall).

Taylor was regarded as one of the top high school prospects in this year’s draft out of Dutch Fork High School (SC) and held projections as high as a top-10 selection.

He led Dutch Fork football to a state championship last fall, and eventually after his QB stint, he is slated to move to a slot receiver role with the Tigers, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said when Taylor signed.

Taylor heads to a QB position that's been under the microscope ever since redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh’s torn achilles tendon left the Tigers with one returning scholarship QB for the start of the 2021 season. Fellow Clemson QB signee Bubba Chandler is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being picked in the third round on Monday.

