Clemson TE target sets commitment date
by - 2022 Jun 10, Fri 10:32
Markus Dixon - Tight End
TigerNet: (3.46)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 230   Hometown: Warminster, PA (Archbishop Wood HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#16 TE-H, #15 PA
Rivals:
#27 TE, #14 PA
24/7:
#29 TE, #11 PA
Markus Dixon will commit next week and Clemson has a lot of momentum there.
A 2023 tight end on Clemson's radar is set to announce his commitment soon.

Philadelphia area prospect Markus Dixon will commit on Tuesday, June 14 at 5 p.m., he said on his Twitter account Friday.

Dixon picked up a Clemson offer while in town for the Tigers' big official visit weekend in early June.

He's caught 112 passes for 1,598 yards and 18 touchdowns at the high school level.

His offer list also includes Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M.

