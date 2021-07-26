|
Clemson target, No. 1 player in SC announces commit date
|Monday, July 26, 2021, 1:34 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Jeadyn Lukus - Cornerback
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.74)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #9 DB, #2 SC
#54 Overall, #9 DB, #2 SC
Rivals:
#32 Overall, #5 DB, #1 SC
#32 Overall, #5 DB, #1 SC
24/7:
#48 Overall, #7 CB, #1 SC
#48 Overall, #7 CB, #1 SC
The state of South Carolina's top prospect announced a commitment date on Monday.
Mauldin cornerback Jeadyn Lukus will announce his pledge on Wednesday to either Clemson or UNC.
He is rated as high as the No. 5 cornerback in the nation and No. 32 overall (Rivals).
Lukus added a Clemson offer on the first day they were given out for the 2022 class last June and had 25 total reported offers going into the week.
He was a visitor for Clemson’s Elite Retreat in June and then again for the All In Cookout.
I will be committing on July 28th ????— Jeadyn Lukus (@jlukus04) July 26, 2021
Tags: Clemson Football, Jeadyn Lukus