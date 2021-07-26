Clemson target, No. 1 player in SC announces commit date
by - Monday, July 26, 2021, 1:34 PM
Jeadyn Lukus Photo
Jeadyn Lukus - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #9 DB, #2 SC
Rivals:
#32 Overall, #5 DB, #1 SC
24/7:
#48 Overall, #7 CB, #1 SC
Lukus has been a regular visitor lately in Clemson.
The state of South Carolina's top prospect announced a commitment date on Monday.

Mauldin cornerback Jeadyn Lukus will announce his pledge on Wednesday to either Clemson or UNC.

He is rated as high as the No. 5 cornerback in the nation and No. 32 overall (Rivals).

Lukus added a Clemson offer on the first day they were given out for the 2022 class last June and had 25 total reported offers going into the week.

He was a visitor for Clemson’s Elite Retreat in June and then again for the All In Cookout.

