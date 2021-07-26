Clemson target, No. 1 player in SC announces commit date

Jeadyn Lukus Cornerback TigerNet: (4.74) (4.74)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#54 Overall, #9 DB, #2 SC #54 Overall, #9 DB, #2 SC Rivals:

#32 Overall, #5 DB, #1 SC #32 Overall, #5 DB, #1 SC 24/7:

#48 Overall, #7 CB, #1 SC #48 Overall, #7 CB, #1 SC 6-2185Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS)2022

The state of South Carolina's top prospect announced a commitment date on Monday.

Mauldin cornerback Jeadyn Lukus will announce his pledge on Wednesday to either Clemson or UNC.

He is rated as high as the No. 5 cornerback in the nation and No. 32 overall (Rivals).

Lukus added a Clemson offer on the first day they were given out for the 2022 class last June and had 25 total reported offers going into the week.

He was a visitor for Clemson’s Elite Retreat in June and then again for the All In Cookout.

I will be committing on July 28th ???? — Jeadyn Lukus (@jlukus04) July 26, 2021