Clemson signees see move up in final 2022 247Sports player rankings
by - 2022 Jan 26, Wed 13:36
Jeadyn Lukus Photo
Jeadyn Lukus - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#34 Overall, #6 CB, #1 SC
Rivals:
#40 Overall, #5 CB, #2 SC
24/7:
#38 Overall, #5 CB, #1 SC
Jeadyn Lukus is a unanimous top-40 overall prospect now.
247Sports released its final 2022 class rankings and a number of Tiger signees made moves.

The biggest jump, like with Rivals, comes with four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams -- up 70 spots to No. 60 overall.

Four-star Mauldin cornerback Jeadyn Lukus moved up 21 spots to the top-40 (38), where fellow Tigers DB Toriano Pride is as well (39).

Five-star QB Cade Klubnik is the No. 2 QB in the class according to 247Sports but still jumped three spots to No. 13 overall.

Just outside the top-100 is four-star Myrtle Beach receiver Adam Randall (102).

Four-star safety Sherrod Covil rounds out Clemson's current reps in the Top-247 at No. 210 overall.

Auburn decommitment and recent Clemson visitor Caden Story is No. 147 overall, moving up 40 spots.

