Clemson signees see move up in final 2022 247Sports player rankings
247Sports released its final 2022 class rankings and a number of Tiger signees made moves.
The biggest jump, like with Rivals, comes with four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams -- up 70 spots to No. 60 overall.
Four-star Mauldin cornerback Jeadyn Lukus moved up 21 spots to the top-40 (38), where fellow Tigers DB Toriano Pride is as well (39).
Five-star QB Cade Klubnik is the No. 2 QB in the class according to 247Sports but still jumped three spots to No. 13 overall.
Just outside the top-100 is four-star Myrtle Beach receiver Adam Randall (102).
Four-star safety Sherrod Covil rounds out Clemson's current reps in the Top-247 at No. 210 overall.
Auburn decommitment and recent Clemson visitor Caden Story is No. 147 overall, moving up 40 spots.