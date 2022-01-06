Clemson signee out for All-American bowl due to COVID protocol

One Clemson signee announced on social media that he will not get to play in Saturday's All-American Bowl (NBC/noon).

Four-star Clemson cornerback signee Toriano Pride said he is in quarantine for a positive COVID-19 test from earlier this week. He said he is asymptomatic and had practiced in San Antonio on Monday.

Pride expressed frustration over the events and how the all-star game handled it.

"I don't understand why I was told I HAD to get vaccinated in order to participate in the All-American bowl, I did that and even got the booster shot," Pride said. "Only to be told on the Thursday before I arrived you were now testing. I would have gotten tested at home prior to 3 days of getting to San Antonio. I participated all day Monday for you to tell me although I'm asymptomatic, I will have to quarantine until Saturday. I can't play in game or even got to the game, you won't retest. We work too hard to get here to be kicked aside to the curb. I just don't understand(.)"

Pride was set to play on the same field with future teammate Cade Klubnik, who has practiced all week.

Pride Clemson profile

National top-30 player according to 247Sports, which rated him No. 27 overall, fourth-best among cornerbacks and second-best in Missouri … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 15 overall prospect, including listing him as the nation’s third-best cornerback and top prospect from Missouri … Rivals.com rated him as the nation’s No. 87 overall player, No. 13 cornerback and No. 5 player in the state … ranked No. 112 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the No. 9 cornerback in the nation and third-best player in the state … ranked No. 156 overall by ESPN, including listing him as the 16th-best cornerback and fourth-best player in the state … native of St. Louis, Mo. but finished his prep career at East St. Louis High School in Illinois … helped his East St. Louis team to an 11-3 record in 2021 … had 84 tackles and three interceptions as a senior … had 82-yard interception return for a touchdown against Belleville West … played on 2019 state title team at Lutheran North High School in Missouri … played in just six games in 2020 due to the reduced schedule and had 22 tackles for his team that reached the state quarterfinals … had 13 receptions for 340 yards and five touchdowns and added 227 yards rushing and three scores … had 43 tackles in 2018 at St. John Vianney as a freshman … committed to Clemson on June 18, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … coached by Carl Reed at Lutheran North in 2019 and 2020 before being coached by Darren Sunkett at East St. Louis in 2021 … wore No. 5 at Lutheran North and No. 6 at East St. Louis … born Dec. 18, 2003.