Clemson signee Cade Klubnik named national player of year

2022 Jan 4, Tue
Klubnik is at the Army All-American game this week.
Elite Clemson QB signee Cade Klubnik was named the national player of the year by MaxPreps on Tuesday.

Missing some time due to injury in October (non-throwing shoulder), Klubnik still led Westlake (Tx.) to their third consecutive state championship throwing for 3,251 yards and 43 touchdowns while completing over 71 percent of his passes. The No. 1-rated QB threw just three interceptions in 265 pass attempts and added 471 yards rushing to go with 12 more scores.

He finished his career undefeated as the starting quarterback and leaves as the school's all-time leader in passing yards (7,426) and passing touchdowns (86), moving past Westlake standouts such as Drew Brees, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger.

Klubnik is a second Clemson signee in the last four classes to earn the honor, joining current Tigers starter DJ Uiagalelei.

Klubnik will be in action at the All-American Bowl this Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, at noon (NBC).

