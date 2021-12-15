Clemson signee analysis: TE Josh Sapp

Clemson added to its tight end room with a familiar last name coming to town with Josh Sapp out of Greenville High School.

Committed since: 10/19/21.

Listed size: 6-2 230

Notable: He is a legacy Tiger with his dad Patrick Sapp playing quarterback and defense for Clemson in the ‘90s and getting selected in the second round of the 1996 NFL draft. Sapp tallied 50 catches for 955 yards with over 1,100 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior.

Quotable: "He's a real athletic kid who you have no idea what he's going to grow into. He can get his hand down in the dirt as a tight end, but he's athletic enough to be an agile wide receiver and has defensive experience as well, so I think it's a great for Clemson to get a kid who can grow and be diversified within his years there." - Greenville High School coach Greg Porter (source)

Depth chart fit: As his high school coach noted, Sapp is still growing into what he might be at the college level, but there is some turnover with the tight end group as both Braden Galloway and Jaelyn Lay are set to move on. Rising senior Davis Allen emerged as a reliable target this season and rising sophomore and former No. 1-rated TE Jake Briningstool saw his playing time increase as the season went on, as well as rising redshirt sophomore Sage Ennis.

Clemson bio

Overview: Second-generation Clemson football player, his father, Patrick, was a quarterback and outside linebacker for the Tigers between 1992-95 … PrepStar All-Atlantic Region selection … helped Greenville High to a 10-3 record and the final four of state playoffs, Greenville High’s first appearance in the Upper State title game … Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina … had productive career at Greenville High, including a senior year when he had 50 receptions for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns … averaged 16.7 yards per catch … added six rushing touchdowns for a total of 16 for the year … had 87 career receptions for 1,331 yards and 11 touchdowns, a 15.3 per reception average … had 118 yards on seven catches against Mauldin and 105 yards and two scores on three catches vs. J.L. Mann as a senior … had eight catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against a powerful South Pointe team in the state playoff … had best game as a junior vs. Greenwood with 68 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions … had 15 catches for 213 yards in the six games the team played in 2020 … had 22 catches for 282 as a sophomore in 2019 … comes to Clemson as tight end after playing both tight end and running back in high school … coached by Greg Porter at Greenville High School … high school teammate of Clemson 2022 signee Collin Sadler … committed to Clemson on October 19, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer of 2022 … his father, Patrick, was a starting quarterback for the Tigers his first three years (1992-94) who led Clemson to 40-7 win over a No. 18 North Carolina team in 1992 … Patrick moved to outside linebacker in 1995 and had 53 tackles, fifth on the Clemson team, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in starting all 12 games defensively … Patrick, who currently works in administration for Clemson, was a second-round draft choice of the San Diego Chargers who played 63 games in four years with San Diego and Arizona … wore No. 5 in high school … born May 9, 2004.