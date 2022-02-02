Clemson signee analysis: Safety Kylon Griffin

Clemson continues its run of Alabama signees with safety Kylon Griffin.

More on Griffin...

Signee analysis: Kylon Griffin - 3-star S - Mongomery, Alabama

Committed since: 1/25/22.

Listed size: 6-1 180.

Notable: Griffin was a Mississippi State pledge for much of 2021 until a December decommitment. After the early signing period ended, Griffin reported offers from Boston College, Nebraska, Clemson and Southern Cal and made official visits to Nebraska and Clemson.

Quotable: “Those people, they are just all are built the right way and do the right things and that leads to big things on the football field,” - Griffin on what set Clemson apart in the recruiting process.

Depth chart fit: Griffin enters a position group that has some depth but Clemson has also shown a penchant for playing young players early if they show up ready to compete.

Clemson bio

Three-time All-Capital City Conference selection at defensive back … twice named All-Metro … earned all-state honors in 2021 … credited with 161 tackles (20 for loss), three interceptions, 12 pass breakups and eight touchdowns in his prep career … helped the Knights to a 13-1 record and a berth in the state semifinals for Class 3A … one of the leaders of a defense that surrendered just 43 points in 14 games in 2021 … recorded 44 tackles (five for loss), six pass breakups and five interceptions and scored four touchdowns on defense and special teams as a senior … ranked among the top 30 players in the state of Alabama by On3 Sports … coached by Kirk Johnson at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory … also ran track at Montgomery Catholic … committed to Clemson on Jan. 25, 2022 … initially committed to Mississippi State but chose Clemson over USC and Nebraska, among others, down the stretch … plans to enroll in the summer of 2022 … born Dec. 18, 2003.

Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn on Griffin: "He can play multiple spots. He's a corner. He's a nickel. He's a safety. He can play both safeties. He can play the dime. He can do a lot of things because he's got great cover skills. He can play man-to-man. Played a lot of corner this year. Played a lot of safety last year. He's a smart kid so he understands the game and understands the changing of the schemes and different things so he could be moved around. He brings a lot like that. I love his athleticism but I love the fact that he's a football player. I love the fact that he's a winner."