Clemson signee analysis: Punter Jack Smith

TigerNet Staff by

Jackson Smith Punter

Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Hometown: Saraland, AL (Saraland HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 6-5225Saraland, AL (Saraland HS)2022

One of two specialists signing Wednesday is on the board with highly-regarded Saraland, Alabama punter Jack Smith.

More on Smith...

Signee analysis: Jackson Smith

Committed since: 7/27/21.

Listed size: 6-5 227.

Early enrollee

Notable: Ranked the No. 5 punter in his class by Kohl’s Kicking. He was originally expected to be a preferred walk-on but announced he was a full scholarship enrollee in mid-December.

Quotable: “In May of 2021 Smith attended a Kohl’s Showcase Camp. It was his first Kohl’s ranking event. He scored over 103 points punting from the pocket and got ‘hot’ in the afternoon during his drill work session. Smith hit multiple 5.0 second hang-times and had everyone's eyes on him. Smith is a 6'5 player with huge upside as a punter. As his hands and technique continue to develop he will be a special college player. Smith has D1 scholarship talent as a punter!” - Kohl’s Kicking (source)

Depth chart fit: Rising redshirt junior Aiden Swanson is the lone returning scholarship punter for the Tigers after two punts this past season for a 42 yard average in Will Spiers’ swan song in the punter role. The left-footed punter Swanson was ranked the third-best nationally by PrepStar and Rivals.com out of IMG Academy.

Clemson bio

Punter from Alabama who helped Saraland High School to an 8-2 record in 2021 … four-year starter at punter … ranked as the No. 5 punter in the nation by Kohl’s … punted 78 times over his last three season, placing 43 of them inside the 20 … averaged 39 yards per punt as a junior and 38 as a junior … had 18 of his 34 punts in 2021 downed inside the 20 … also had experience as a quarterback and had some impressive numbers as a reserve … completed 9-of-10 passes for 81 yards as a junior in 2020 … completed 8-of-11 passes for 105 yards as a senior … had 97 rushing yards on eight carries for a 12.1-yard average as a junior, then had 19 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns as a senior … added five catches for 101 receiving yards last year … for his career, completed 17-of-21 passes for 186 yards and had 264 rushing yards and a touchdown in just 27 attempts … coached at Saraland by Jeff Kelly … plans to enroll in Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 99 in high school … born Dec. 5, 2003.