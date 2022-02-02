Clemson signee analysis: Linebacker Kobe McCloud

TigerNet Staff by

Kobe McCloud Linebacker TigerNet: (3.34) (3.34)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 208 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Gaither HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#53 LB, #221 FL #53 LB, #221 FL Rivals:

#25 LB #25 LB 24/7:

#112 LB, #143 FL #112 LB, #143 FL 6-1208Tampa, FL (Gaither HS)2022

Clemson went to a familiar name with a defensive signing in linebacker Kobe McCloud.

More on McCloud...

Signee analysis: Kobe McCloud - 3-star LB - Tampa, Florida

Committed since: 1/25/22.

Listed size: 6-1 208.

Notable: McCloud is the brother of former Tiger and current Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, as well as Arizona Wildcats QB Jordan McCloud. McCloud was a commitment to FIU until January. He was credited with 70 tackles, 12 for loss, with three interceptions and two pass breakups as a senior.

Quotable: “They love how versatile I am. Whenever I come in, they said wherever I fit in the best first year they’ll like me. They know I can cover, and I’ll hit, and matchup on tight ends. They like how I can play any of those positions. Sideline to sideline, that’s my strength,” - McCloud on what he’s heard from Clemson’s coaches.

Depth chart fit: McCloud will have some work to do in the strength and conditioning program before hitting the field, but he will hit campus as one of just two linebacker signees this class, along with fellow three-star Floridian Wade Woodaz.

Clemson bio

Four-year starter who finished his prep career as the all-time winningest player in Gaither High School history (36-12) … posted school records in career tackles (234) and interceptions (13) … two-time all-conference and all-county selection … credited with 70 tackles and three interceptions as a senior in 2021 while also contributing 158 rushing yards on 25 carries on offense … selected to the Hillsborough County All-Star Game … as a junior in 2020, contributed at linebacker and quarterback on an 11-1 Gaither squad … academic standout who was an honor student and team captain … coached by Kirk Karsen at Gaither High School … committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2022 … plans to enroll in the summer of 2022 … brother of former Clemson wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, a current Pittsburgh Steeler who was a PFF All-America punt returner who played 40 career games at Clemson from 2015-17 prior to being selected in the 2018 NFL Draft … also brother of Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud … born May 7, 2003.

Clemson director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells on McCloud: "Kobe is one those guys who was probably under-recruited. A late-bloomer if you will. But as we watched him and tracked him through the fall, it was really neat to say this kid has really developed and come along and so a really good player. Violent. Physical. And a guy we're really excited about."