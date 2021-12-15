Clemson signee analysis: LB Wade Woodaz

Wade Woodaz Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-3 Weight: 205 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS) Class: 2022

#36 S, #79 FL #36 S, #79 FL Rivals:

#35 OLB, #71 FL #35 OLB, #71 FL 24/7:

#62 S, #87 FL #62 S, #87 FL 6-3205Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS)2022

One of the 2022 class’ latest offers and commitments went down in November, where 3-star linebacker Wade Woodaz is now on board.

More on Woodaz..

Signee analysis: Wade Woodaz - 3-star OLB - Wesley Chapel, Florida

Committed since: 11/25/21.

Listed size: 6-3 205.

Notable: Woodaz has tallied 82 tackles (7 for loss) with two interceptions, four caused fumbles and five passes defended in a 14-0 Jesuit run to the state title game on Saturday (also has a punt return and receiving TD). Woodaz is also a third baseman who has offers from Long Beach St. and USF to play baseball.

Quotable: “I don't have a preference for where I play. I will play wherever I can get on the field. I am brainy and I hustle and as humbly as I can say this, I am a hard hitter,” he said. “I think the best part of my game is that I am very cerebral and I am very aware of what's happening. This year, I can predict what is happening on the field because I have been studying a lot of film and it's helping me out.” - Woodaz on his position at the college level (source)

Depth chart fit: Being targeted as an athletic linebacker, there is some turnover and also some talent on the roster there and he is slated to come in with another potential hybrid linebacker/safety type in 4-star Jaren Kanak.

Clemson bio

Active linebacker who is one of the leaders of Tampa’s Jesuit High team that ranked 11th in the nation this year according to MaxPreps … captain of Jesuit squad that is 14-0 and will play for the state title … Jesuit was 37-2 over his last three years: 12-2 in 2019, 11-0 in 2020 and 14-0 in 2021 … PrepStar All-Southeast Region selection … finished career with 216 tackles, including 107 first hits and 109 assists … had 10 tackles for loss, five caused fumbles, two recovered fumbles, two blocked kicks and two fumble recoveries … in 2021, posted 82 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, four caused fumbles, a blocked kick and two interceptions … had best game posting 18 tackles against St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the nation’s top teams … had 84 tackles in just 11 games as a junior in 2020 … had three double-figure tackle games, including a season-high 13 vs. Bishop Moore … had 11 tackles and three passes broken up against Clearwater … had 50 tackles as a sophomore in 2019, including a season-high 10 vs. Northeastern … committed to Clemson on Nov. 25, 2021 … coached by Matt Thompson at Jesuit High School … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer of 2022 … wore No. 4 in high school … born Feb. 4, 2004.