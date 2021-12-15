|
Clemson signee analysis: K Robert Gunn
|Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 7:36 AM-
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 165 Hometown: Largo, FL (Pinellas Park HS) Class: 2022
#2 K, #265 FL
One of two specialists signing Wednesday is on the board with 3-star placekicker Robert Gunn.
Signee analysis: Robert Gunn - PK - Largo, Florida
Committed since: 6/14/21.
Listed size: 6-2 165
Early enrollee
Notable: Before suffering a torn ACL early in his senior year, Gunn was ranked among the top-two kickers in the 2022 class by multiple outlets.
Quotable: “Robert is without a doubt a Power 5 FBS scholarship-ready kicker/punter and the best 2022 kicker in the country. I believe he will be kicking in the NFL one day…He now kicks field goals off the ground and has a MASSIVE kickoff leg: 75 to 80+ yard kicks with 4.1-4.3 second hang times routinely and even cranked out a 76 Yard / 4.5 second kickoff all-time camp record at our March 2021 Orlando event. Not including his massive 4.51 hang kick, he averaged 4.21 seconds of hang time on all of his Day 2 competition kickoffs, with no balls below 4.16 seconds. He is extremely accurate and poised under pressure on all 3: FG/KO/P. He’s humble, reliable, is extremely coachable and dedicated to his craft, and is someone that would make an immediate positive impact with team culture.” - Kicking World (source)
Depth chart fit: Three-year starter and four-year contributor BT Potter will be returning as Clemson’s starting placekicker and kickoff specialist. Clemson also had walk-ons in Jonathan Weitz and Quinn Castner on the 2021 roster, so Gunn will have time to rehab.
Placekicker who helped Pinellas Park High School in Largo, Fla. to a 9-2 record in 2021 … ranked as the seventh-best kicker in the nation by PrepStar … all-conference selection at both punter and placekicker in both 2020 and 2021 … played in USA vs. Japan All-Star game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in January 2020, recording field goals of 40 and 50 yards in that game … also played in Semper Fidelis All-Star Game in 2019 … had 52 touchbacks on 55 kickoffs in his final two years … went 46-for-48 on extra points and 7-for-9 on field goals … his team did not attempt many field goals, but he made season longs of 57 yards in 2021 and 46 yards in 2020 … made 3-of-4 field goals, went 18-for-18 on extra points and recorded 20 touchbacks on 21 kickoffs as a senior … in junior season limited by COVID-19 pandemic, made 4-of-5 field goals and 28-of-30 extra points to go with 32 touchbacks on 34 kickoffs … Kicking World Orlando Kickoff winner with a 76-yard kickoff that registered a 4.5-second hangtime and was also named the punting champion at that competition … also won the 2020 competition with an 83-yard kickoff … Kicking World Hot Prospect selection … coached by Ken Crawford at Pinellas Park High School … committed to Clemson on June 14, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 33 in high school … born Nov. 9, 2003.