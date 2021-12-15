Clemson signee analysis: K Robert Gunn

Height: 6-2 Weight: 165 Hometown: Largo, FL (Pinellas Park HS) Class: 2022

24/7:

#2 K, #265 FL

One of two specialists signing Wednesday is on the board with 3-star placekicker Robert Gunn.

Signee analysis: Robert Gunn - PK - Largo, Florida

Committed since: 6/14/21.

Listed size: 6-2 165

Early enrollee

Notable: Before suffering a torn ACL early in his senior year, Gunn was ranked among the top-two kickers in the 2022 class by multiple outlets.

Quotable: “Robert is without a doubt a Power 5 FBS scholarship-ready kicker/punter and the best 2022 kicker in the country. I believe he will be kicking in the NFL one day…He now kicks field goals off the ground and has a MASSIVE kickoff leg: 75 to 80+ yard kicks with 4.1-4.3 second hang times routinely and even cranked out a 76 Yard / 4.5 second kickoff all-time camp record at our March 2021 Orlando event. Not including his massive 4.51 hang kick, he averaged 4.21 seconds of hang time on all of his Day 2 competition kickoffs, with no balls below 4.16 seconds. He is extremely accurate and poised under pressure on all 3: FG/KO/P. He’s humble, reliable, is extremely coachable and dedicated to his craft, and is someone that would make an immediate positive impact with team culture.” - Kicking World (source)

Depth chart fit: Three-year starter and four-year contributor BT Potter will be returning as Clemson’s starting placekicker and kickoff specialist. Clemson also had walk-ons in Jonathan Weitz and Quinn Castner on the 2021 roster, so Gunn will have time to rehab.

Clemson bio

Placekicker who helped Pinellas Park High School in Largo, Fla. to a 9-2 record in 2021 … ranked as the seventh-best kicker in the nation by PrepStar … all-conference selection at both punter and placekicker in both 2020 and 2021 … played in USA vs. Japan All-Star game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in January 2020, recording field goals of 40 and 50 yards in that game … also played in Semper Fidelis All-Star Game in 2019 … had 52 touchbacks on 55 kickoffs in his final two years … went 46-for-48 on extra points and 7-for-9 on field goals … his team did not attempt many field goals, but he made season longs of 57 yards in 2021 and 46 yards in 2020 … made 3-of-4 field goals, went 18-for-18 on extra points and recorded 20 touchbacks on 21 kickoffs as a senior … in junior season limited by COVID-19 pandemic, made 4-of-5 field goals and 28-of-30 extra points to go with 32 touchbacks on 34 kickoffs … Kicking World Orlando Kickoff winner with a 76-yard kickoff that registered a 4.5-second hangtime and was also named the punting champion at that competition … also won the 2020 competition with an 83-yard kickoff … Kicking World Hot Prospect selection … coached by Ken Crawford at Pinellas Park High School … committed to Clemson on June 14, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 33 in high school … born Nov. 9, 2003.