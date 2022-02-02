Clemson signee analysis: Defensive end Jahiem Lawson

Clemson went to a familiar name locally with the signing of Daniel High School defensive end Jahiem Lawson.

More on Lawson...

Signee analysis: Jahiem Lawson - 3-star DE - Central, SC

Committed since: 1/28/22.

Listed size: 6-4 230.

Notable: Lawson is the brother of former Clemson All-American and veteran NFL defensive end Shaq Lawson. Jahiem earned defensive MVP honors at the North-South All-Star game in South Carolina with three sacks and a pass breakup.

Quotable: “I’ve got to get big, going to have to be dedicated in the weight room, put weight on as a freshman, about 25-30 pounds, because I’m 215 now. And Coach Eason told me to be ready to come in and work.” - Lawson said on what coaches told him he has to work on.

Depth chart fit: Lawson is a prime candidate for staying in the gym with his first year on campus, with returns from that work showing on the field down the road in TigerTown.

Clemson bio

2021 SCFCA all-state selection … helped Daniel to back-to-back SCHSL Class 3A titles in 2020 and 2021 and posted a 46-3 record in his varsity career … finished his prep career with 153 tackles (40 for loss), 25 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two pass breakups, two blocked kicks and interception and two touchdowns … credited with 75 tackles (25 for loss), 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, two blocked kicks, two pass breakups, an interception, a fumble recovery and two touchdowns in 2021 … first-team all-region honoree who was named region co-defensive MVP in 2021 … played in the North-South All-Star Game and earned Defensive MVP honors for his performance … Shrine Bowl selection … Palmetto Champion All-Star Team selection … coached by Jeff Fruster at Daniel High School … also played basketball at Daniel … committed to Clemson on Jan. 28, 2022 … plans to enroll in the summer of 2022 … brother of former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson, a 2015 consensus All-American who played 41 career games at Clemson from 2013-15 before being a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft … born Jan. 22, 2004.

Clemson director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells on Lawson: "He's another late-bloomer. He's still got some physical-developing to do, but he's got some physical tools that you just can't teach. He's twitchy. He's physical. He's violent and you can tell he really loves it. When he gets in there, he's slamming guys. There's a lot of body-slams on his highlight tape. He's a guy who I think has a really high ceiling and we'll look up in a few years and be really glad he is a Tiger."