Clemson signee analysis: 5-star QB Cade Klubnik

The nation’s top-rated quarterback is now officially a Clemson Tiger.

Committed since: 3/2/21.

Listed size: 6-2.5 186.

Early enrollee

Notable: In a prolific senior campaign, Klubnik has completed his passes at a 71.7% rate for 2,971 yards with 39 touchdowns to two interceptions, also tallying 405 rushing yards (6.5 YPC) and 12 more scores. Klubnik is a win away from leading his team to back-to-back state titles. He beat out all of the top-rated 2022 QBs – including Ohio State-then-Texas enrollee Quinn Ewers before reclassifying – at the Elite 11 QB competition this summer.

Quotable: “Good height with a lean, athletic, somewhat narrow build. Mechanics have noticeably improved with reps and experience. A natural at the position. Competitive but calm and poised. One of the most accurate passers in the class whose ball placement and touch stand out. Good pocket awareness with functional athleticism to extend plays when necessary. Good athlete when he gets loose in the open field. Increasingly impressive improvisational ability as an off-schedule playmaker. Varies velocities and touch deftly. Can make all the throws, whether over-the-middle, intermediate bullets, or field-stretching deep balls. Outstanding production vs. Texas Class 6A competition for state championship-caliber team. Impresses in live game action and elite camp settings. Competed in track and field (400 meters, triple jump, long jump) earlier in high school. Occasionally will take unnecessary chances, but owns an exceptional INT rate over a full two seasons starting. Undoubtedly one of the top 2022 quarterbacks in the country. Projects as a multi-year impact starter at the high-major level with NFL Draft high-round potential.” - 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks (source)

Depth chart fit: There are few scenarios where a No. 1-rated player at his position isn’t expected to make noise right away, and after a sordid sophomore campaign to this point, DJ Uiagalelei appears to have no solid grip on the starting job in 2022 either. With Taisun Phommachanh entering the transfer portal earlier this month, the early-enrollee Klubnik looks sure to push for early playing time.

Another great QB is coming to Clemson! @CadeKlubnikQB pic.twitter.com/ynHN1r3TXV — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 15, 2021

Clemson bio

Ranked as the top quarterback in the nation by Sports Illustrated, PrepStar, and Rivals.com … ranked as second-best quarterback by 247Sports and third by ESPN.com … Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas and was named as one of three finalists for National Gatorade Player of the Year for 2021 … named MVP of the Elite 11 Camp in the summer of 2021 … guided Westlake High School in Austin, Texas to state championships in 2019 and 2020 … his 2021 is currently 15-0 and will play in the state championship game Dec. 18 … plans to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on NBC in January … ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com and as the fourth-best player in Texas … ranked as the No. 16 player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the second-best quarterback and third-best player in Texas … five-star quarterback according to Rivals.com, 247Sports and PrepStar … rated No. 24 overall in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the sixth-best player in Texas … ESPN.com ranked him as the nation’s No. 66 overall player and third-best quarterback … rated by On3 Sports as the nation’s No. 36 overall prospect, the nation’s fourth-best quarterback and the ninth-best prospect in Texas … prior to the final game of his prep career, he played in 37 career games (including 36 Westlake wins), including a 26-0 mark as a starter his last two years … completed 467-of-666 (70.1 percent) passes for 7,146 yards and 82 touchdowns vs. just six interceptions prior to the 2021 state championship, adding 189 carries for 1,259 rushing yards (6.7 avg.) and 31 touchdowns … had 8,405 career yards of total offense on 855 plays (9.7 yards per play) … accounted for 113 touchdowns — 82 passing and 31 rushing … came off the bench as a sophomore when he completed 53-of-69 passes (76.8) for 680 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception … as a junior, completed 239-of-354 passes (67.5) for 3,495 yards, 35 touchdowns and just three interceptions … also had 583 yards rushing in 98 attempts for a 5.9-yard average and 15 touchdowns … had standout games against Smithson Valley, when he completed 25-of-29 passes for 345 yards and four scores, and against San Marcos, when he rushed for four touchdowns … team had a 14-0 record and won the state title in 2020 against highly rated quarterback Quinn Ewers and Southlake Carroll … as a senior in 2021, enters the state title game having completed 175-of-244 (71.7) passes for 2,971 yards and 39 touchdowns against just two interceptions … also rushed 62 times for 405 yards and 12 scores … missed three games with an injury … threw six touchdowns passes in a game twice as a senior and had 300-yard passing games against Trinity (322), Mansfield Summit (375) and in the state semifinals against Katy (310) … hit 20-of-27 passes for 310 and five touchdowns in that semifinal vs. Katy … coached by Todd Dodge at Westlake High School, the same high school program that produced Super Bowl MVPs Drew Brees and Nick Foles … his brother, Reed, played wide receiver at Yale … committed to Clemson on March 2, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 6 in high school … born Oct. 10, 2003.

Thank you to God for all the blessings you have given me in my life. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends. I am nothing without all y’all.#AO1 https://t.co/ApPvWdExqP — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) December 15, 2021

Westlake QB Cade Klubnik signing with Clemson @CadeKlubnikQB pic.twitter.com/MTEPr3SQ0l — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) December 15, 2021