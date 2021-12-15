Clemson signee analysis: 4-star WR Adam Randall

Adam Randall Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.45) (4.45)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #15 WR, #5 SC #114 Overall, #15 WR, #5 SC Rivals:

#171 Overall, #26 WR, #4 SC #171 Overall, #26 WR, #4 SC 24/7:

#106 Overall, #16 WR, #3 SC #106 Overall, #16 WR, #3 SC 6-3215Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS)2022

Clemson stayed in the Palmetto State for its 2022 receiver commits, with 4-star Adam Randall being one of the group’s longest-tenured Tiger pledges.

Signee analysis: Adam Randall - 4-star WR - Myrtle Beach, SC

Committed since: 12/25/20.

Listed size: 6-3 215.

Early enrollee

Notable: Randall was named a Mr. Football finalist in South Carolina in a season where he tallied 1,267 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns and 330 rushing yards and seven more scores. He racked up a school-record 255 of those receiving yards and five touchdowns in one game this season.

Quotable: “Randall brings a lot to the table as a receiver and he should be able to help the Tigers continue to be one of the nation’s most explosive offenses. He runs crisp routes and does a good job getting separation, especially on deep routes. Randall has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field and he can be very dangerous when running slant routes and catching the ball with room to run.” - Rivals.com’s Adam Friedman (source)

Depth chart fit: Injuries and transfers have greatly affected Clemson’s wide receivers group coming out of the 2021 campaign and Randall can combine with fellow 4-star Palmetto State product Antonio Williams to see some early action as a freshman.

Clemson bio

Plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January … played in North-South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach … Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina … national top-125 player … one of five finalists for Mr. Football in South Carolina … first-team All-State 4A selection by the South Carolina Coaches Association … ranked as a five-star player and No. 79 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the No. 7 receiver in the nation and No. 6 player in South Carolina … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 81 overall prospect, the 11th-best wide receiver and the third-best prospect in South Carolina … ranked No. 105 in the nation by 247Sports, which rated him as the 16th-best wide receiver and third-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 114 overall by ESPN.com, including rating him as the 15th-best wide receiver and fifth-best player in South Carolina … rated No. 170 by Rivals.com, 23rd among receivers and fourth-best in South Carolina … committed to Clemson on Christmas Day 2020 … had a strong senior year with 1,267 receiving yards on 65 catches with 16 touchdowns … also had 325 yards rushing on just 45 attempts (7.2 yards per rush) and seven touchdowns, giving him 1,592 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns … had best game on senior night with 10 catches for 255 yards and five touchdowns vs. North Myrtle Beach … had four games his senior year with at least 180 yards receiving … had nine catches for 206 yards and three scores vs. Oceanside in the season opener … had 181 yards on eight catches vs. Fort Dorchester and 211 on eight catches vs. Wilson … had an outstanding junior year, posting 46 receptions for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns … had his best game as a junior vs. Hartsville with 134 yards and a touchdown on six receptions … had seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore … helped Myrtle Beach High School to 12-1 record in 2021 … helped Myrtle Beach High to 2018 state title … ranked as No. 17 “Freak Athlete” in the country by 247Sports … ran a 10.94 in the 100 meters at a track meet in 2020 … coached by Mickey Wilson at Myrtle Beach High School … comes to Clemson from the same area in South Carolina that produced former Tiger and current Las Vegas Raider Hunter Renfrow … wore No. 8 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … born July 14, 2004.