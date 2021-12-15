Clemson signee analysis: 4-star S Sherrod Covil

Sherrod Covil Safety

Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Chesapeake, VA (Oscar Smith HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#166 Overall, #11 S, #9 VA #166 Overall, #11 S, #9 VA Rivals:

#204 Overall, #15 S, #5 VA #204 Overall, #15 S, #5 VA 24/7:

#195 Overall, #15 S, #8 VA #195 Overall, #15 S, #8 VA 6-0185Chesapeake, VA (Oscar Smith HS)2022

Clemson went back to the Hampton Roads area for another prominent defensive back with Chesapeake’s Sherrod Covil.

More on Covil…

Signee analysis: Sherrod Covil- 4-star S - Chesapeake, Virginia

Committed since: 6/17/21.

Listed size: 6-0 185.

Notable: Covil has been a leader on a back-to-back state champion Oscar Smith High School teams.

Quotable: “Has frame to support 200 pounds. Can play free or strong safety, and could plug in as nickel as well. Excels on field for one of top teams in Virginia. Is college ready for a strength standpoint. Tough, physical player with closing speed and a devastating hitter who delivers big, clean hits. Loves to compete. Never misses a chance to make a physical, aggressive tackle. Plays fast but excellent body control. Has ideal timing and good ball skills while also being technically sound. Routinely covers 20 yards to make a hit or open field tackle. Improved man-to-man cover skills from junior season. Jams and re-routes receivers regularly when matched up in the slot. Shows an ability to flip hips and cover outside of numbers. Instinctual and quick to recognize plays. Excellent reaction time. Can sort through traffic and locate ball carrier. Can stack and shed but often beats the block. Has mentality to come and stuff run. Shows blitzing ability.” - 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn (source)

Depth chart fit: Andrew Mukuba was one of the standout safeties in the nation as a freshman and RJ Mickens played earned Pro Football Focus all-conference honors as a sophomore, and with Nolan Turner moving on and multiple transfers, there is opportunity to play early in the secondary for Clemson.

Clemson bio

Starter on defense at Oscar Smith High School in Virginia who helped the team to consecutive 6A state titles in 2020 and 2021 … team had a 13-1 record in 2021, winning the state championship on Dec. 11 with a 42-17 victory over James Madison … plans to play in the Under Armour All-America game in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 2, 2022 … consensus top-200 national defensive back … rated as the No. 154 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the 13th-best safety and fifth-best player in Virginia … ranked No. 166 in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the 11th-best safety and ninth-best player in Virginia … ranked No. 194 overall by 247Sports, including ranking as the 14th-best safety and eighth-best player in Virginia … Rivals.com ranked him No. 203 overall, including 15th among safeties and fifth in Virginia … rated by On3 Sports as the nation’s No. 200 overall player, the 17th-best safety and the fifth-best prospect in Virginia … coached by Chris Scott at Oscar Smith High School … committed to Clemson on June 17, 2021 … expected to enroll in January 2022 … wore No. 2 in high school … born May 2, 2003.