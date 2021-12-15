Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OT Collin Sadler

TigerNet Staff by

Collin Sadler Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.77) (4.77)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 285 Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#111 Overall, #16 OT, #4 SC #111 Overall, #16 OT, #4 SC Rivals:

#80 Overall, #10 OT, #3 SC #80 Overall, #10 OT, #3 SC 24/7:

#28 OT, #5 SC #28 OT, #5 SC 6-5285Greenville, SC (Greenville HS)2022

Clemson went right up the road to Greenville High School twice this cycle with tight end Josh Sapp and also one of the top-rated players in the state with offensive tackle Collin Sadler.

More on Sadler..

Signee analysis: Collin Sadler - 4-star OT - Inman, SC

Committed since: 11/2/20.

Listed size: 6-5 285.

Early enrollee

Notable: Sadler was the second commitment on the board in Clemson’s 2022 class, announcing his pledge a few days after fellow O-line commit Blake Miller. He is ranked the No. 5 prospect out of South Carolina in the 247Sports Composite, as one of four top-5 S.C. prospects committed in this class.

Quotable: “I think one of his greatest strengths, to me, is his speed (and) his flexibility. He’s strong…He don’t look like he weighs 300 pounds…That’s the intriguing thing, to see someone that size that can run that fast and be that strong…In 2019 I had him captain a few games and I think he was a sophomore. But nobody was really questioning it because his work ethic on and off the field is an example, it’s a standard that I try to share with all of our guys. " - Greenville High School coach Greg Porter (source)

Depth chart fit: Both starters return in rising redshirt senior Jordan McFadden and rising junior Walker Parks, but beyond that tier, there is room for competition when it comes to depth spots. Playing early as a freshman has been hit-or-miss at tackle with Parks playing just under 200 snaps as a freshman in 2020 and 5-star prospect Tristan Leigh totaling 20 snaps going into postseason action.

Clemson bio

Plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January … MaxPreps second-team All-American … named to SI-All-American team … four-star player according to PrepStar, which ranked him as No. 132 player in the nation and lists him as the nation’s No. 12 offensive tackle and fourth-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 79 overall by Rivals.com, which listed him as the ninth-best offensive guard and third-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 111 in the nation by ESPN.com, which ranked him 16th among offensive linemen and fourth in South Carolina … On3 Sports ranked him as the No. 210 overall prospect in the nation, the 17th-best among offensive tackles and the sixth-best prospect in South Carolina … helped Greenville High to 10-3 record and spot in the state semifinals, the furthest Greenville has reached in the state playoffs … coached by Greg Porter at Greenville High School … high school teammate of Clemson 2022 signee Josh Sapp … committed to Clemson on Nov. 2, 2020 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 50 in high school … born on Dec. 20, 2003.