Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OT Blake Miller

TigerNet Staff by

Blake Miller Offensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.41) (4.41)

Height: 6-6 Weight: 315 Hometown: Strongsville, OH (Strongsville HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#250 Overall, #26 OL, #8 OH #250 Overall, #26 OL, #8 OH Rivals:

#139 Overall, #13 OT, #7 OH #139 Overall, #13 OT, #7 OH 24/7:

#30 OT, #14 OH #30 OT, #14 OH 6-6315Strongsville, OH (Strongsville HS)2022

Another one of Clemson’s four-star lineman signees is on the board now with Strongsville, Ohio’s Blake Miller.

More on Miller...

Signee analysis: Blake Miller - 4-star OT - Strongsville, Ohio

Committed since: 10/28/20.

Listed size: 6-6 315.

Early enrollee

Notable: Miller was the first commitment on the board in Clemson’s 2022 class. He’s lauded as not giving up a sack in 352 pass plays over his junior and senior seasons.

Quotable: “Plays with a mean streak. Thrives in the run game as a drive-blocker who finishes blocks when opportunity is there. Flashes impressive strength at the point of attack. Pretty quick out of his stance, especially relative to size. Experience at left tackle. Owns a tackle frame with play style that could translate to multiple O-line roles. Plays high at times given natural center of gravity. Pad level consistency is better at the line of scrimmage than when asked to get to the second level, though physicality and block-finishing shine in the latter. Pretty light on his feet in pass pro. Fairly quick-footed in kickslide relative to size. Punchiness shows more in run game than pass pro, where he turns into a catcher at times…Seems like a particularly high-floor O-line prospect with potential roster flexibility and value. Projects to high-major level and could become a multi-year starter, perhaps with highest ceiling at right tackle, with potential beyond the college level." - 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks (source)

Depth chart fit: Both tackle starters return in rising redshirt senior Jordan McFadden and rising junior Walker Parks, but beyond that tier, there is room for competition when it comes to depth spots. Playing early as a freshman has been hit-or-miss at tackle with Parks playing just under 200 snaps as a freshman in 2020 and 5-star prospect Tristan Leigh totaling 20 snaps going into postseason action. Miller comes in with fellow four-star OT prospect Collin Sadler.

Clemson bio

Following in the lineage of Jackson Carman (now with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals) and Matt Bockhorst (2020 All-ACC selection) as another highly touted offensive lineman from Ohio to sign with Clemson … as the starting left tackle, did not allow a sack as a junior or senior in a total of 352 pass attempts … three-year starter at Strongsville High School … first-team All-Ohio Division I, first-team All-Region and first-team All-District selection in 2020 and 2021 … four-time Greater Cleveland Conference All-Academic selection … four-year starter on the offensive line at left tackle, dating from his fourth game as a freshman through the end of his senior year … never missed a game … did not miss a play in 2021 … started both ways as a senior … also played nose tackle on defense as a freshman … a national top-250 player according to Rivals.com, which ranked him No. 138 overall, 13th-best among offensive tackles and fifth-best in Ohio … rated as the No. 203 player in the nation by PrepStar, which had him as the nation’s 22nd-best offensive tackle and seventh-best player in Ohio … ranked No. 250 overall by ESPN.com, which rated him as the eighth-best player in Ohio … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 111 prospect, the ninth-best offensive tackle and the No. 5 prospect in Ohio … MaxPreps Junior All-American in 2020 … coached at Strongsville High School by Louis Cirino … also ran track in 2020 … holds many records in the school’s weight room … as a youth, won OAC State Championship in wrestling … committed to Clemson on Oct. 28, 2020, becoming the first member of Clemson’s 2022 class to commit to the Tigers … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 76 in high school … born Feb. 25, 2004.