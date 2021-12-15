Clemson signee analysis: 4-star CB Toriano Pride

Height: 5-11 Weight: 185 Hometown: East Saint Louis, IL (East St. Louis HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#156 Overall, #16 CB, #4 IL #156 Overall, #16 CB, #4 IL Rivals:

#88 Overall, #10 CB, #3 IL #88 Overall, #10 CB, #3 IL 24/7:

#27 Overall, #4 CB, #2 IL #27 Overall, #4 CB, #2 IL 5-11185East Saint Louis, IL (East St. Louis HS)2022

One of the elite cornerbacks in the 2022 class officially signed with the Tigers with high 4-star cornerback Toriano Pride.

Signee analysis: Toriano Pride - 4-star CB - East St. Louis, Illinois

Committed since: 6/18/21.

Listed size: 5-11 185.

Early enrollee

Notable: Pride was named All-State in the 6A classification of Illinois. He had tallied 80 tackles and three interceptions going into the state title game.

Quotable: "Solid makeup for the position hovering right around 5-foot-11. A fluid athlete that looks like one of the top match-and-mirror cornerbacks in the class of 2022 given play speed and ability to change directions. Efficient in his backpedal. Springs in and out of his breaks almost like a rabbit. Closes in a hurry allowing him to mask most mistakes. Understands how to attach his hip to a wide receiver. Sniffs out screens rather quickly. Very comfortable in off-man coverage, but does have some experience working closer to the line of scrimmage." - 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins (source)

Depth chart fit: Clemson is expected to lose both starting cornerbacks, and while the cupboard isn’t exactly empty there, there will be at least opportunity to provide some depth early for both Pride and fellow 4-star signee Jeadyn Lukus.

Clemson bio

Plans to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January … National top-30 player according to 247Sports, which rated him No. 27 overall, fourth-best among cornerbacks and second-best in Missouri … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 15 overall prospect, including listing him as the nation’s third-best cornerback and top prospect from Missouri … Rivals.com rated him as the nation’s No. 87 overall player, No. 13 cornerback and No. 5 player in the state … ranked No. 112 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the No. 9 cornerback in the nation and third-best player in the state … ranked No. 156 overall by ESPN, including listing him as the 16th-best cornerback and fourth-best player in the state … native of St. Louis, Mo. but finished his prep career at East St. Louis High School in Illinois … helped his East St. Louis team to an 11-3 record in 2021 … had 84 tackles and three interceptions as a senior … had 82-yard interception return for a touchdown against Belleville West … played on 2019 state title team at Lutheran North High School in Missouri … played in just six games in 2020 due to the reduced schedule and had 22 tackles for his team that reached the state quarterfinals … had 13 receptions for 340 yards and five touchdowns and added 227 yards rushing and three scores … had 43 tackles in 2018 at St. John Vianney as a freshman … committed to Clemson on June 18, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … coached by Carl Reed at Lutheran North in 2019 and 2020 before being coached by Darren Sunkett at East St. Louis in 2021 … wore No. 5 at Lutheran North and No. 6 at East St. Louis … born Dec. 18, 2003.