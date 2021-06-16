Clemson safety target sets commitment date

TigerNet Staff by

Sherrod Covil Safety TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Chesapeake, VA (Oscar Smith HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#192 Overall, #13 S, #8 VA #192 Overall, #13 S, #8 VA Rivals:

#233 Overall, #15 S, #7 VA #233 Overall, #15 S, #7 VA 24/7:

# 194 Overall, # 15 S, # 7 VA # 194 Overall, # 15 S, # 7 VA 6-0185Chesapeake, VA (Oscar Smith HS)2022

Four-star 2022 Chesapeake, Virginia safety Sherrod Covil announced that he will make a commitment decision on Thursday (further details to be updated).

Covil attended Clemson’s Elite Retreat weekend and had a number of national, regional and local projections to the Tigers out of it. He told TigerNet's Jake Pierce recently that Ohio State and Penn State are the other two contenders.

He is rated as a consensus top-200 prospect (194) and top-10 out of the state of Virginia (7).

Covil picked up a Clemson offer in March, to go with 40-plus others.

Covil said prior to the Elite Retreat trip that he was attracted to how Clemson plays its safeties.

“That they have multiple safeties on the field at one time and that I have a great chance at making an early impact,” Covil said. “Coach Conn said it’s rare that a safety can hit like me and cover. I pride myself on getting better at those things so I’m undeniable when I step foot on campus.”

??Atlanta, GA 5????Challenge?? Commitment Live Tomorrow ?? pic.twitter.com/GThwK1EhHK — Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) June 16, 2021