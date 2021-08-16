Clemson QB commitment adds another 5-star ranking
by - Monday, August 16, 2021, 3:54 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX
24/7:
#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX
Klubnik has had a big summer.
Klubnik has had a big summer.

The 5-star accolades continue to roll in for Westlake (Tx.) QB commitment Cade Klubnik.

Klubnik was not only bumped up to the No. 1-rated QB but he also was rated as a 5-star prospect by Rivals.com on Monday, along with a No. 15 overall rank and a fourth-best mark out of Texas.

After previous No. 1-rated QB Quinn Ewers reclassified recently to 2021, Klubnik was bumped to a 5-star first in the 247Sports Composite rankings as the No. 1 QB for 2022.

Klubnik beat out Ewers and the rest of the nation in the Elite 11 QB competition earlier this summer as the event's MVP.

"The Clemson commit was very good, not great, at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge where he showed his arm talent and accuracy but also was inconsistent. However, he really shined at the Elite 11 and was phenomenal throughout the entire event. He really earned his bump in the rankings there," Rivals' Adam Gorney said.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson QB commitment adds another 5-star ranking
Clemson QB commitment adds another 5-star ranking
WATCH: Myles Murphy ranked as a top 10 ACC player
WATCH: Myles Murphy ranked as a top 10 ACC player
Clemson WR target has Tigers in final schools group
Clemson WR target has Tigers in final schools group
WATCH: Clemson tight ends ready to make bigger impact
WATCH: Clemson tight ends ready to make bigger impact
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 92 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest