Clemson QB commitment adds another 5-star ranking

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX 24/7:

#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX #36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

The 5-star accolades continue to roll in for Westlake (Tx.) QB commitment Cade Klubnik.

Klubnik was not only bumped up to the No. 1-rated QB but he also was rated as a 5-star prospect by Rivals.com on Monday, along with a No. 15 overall rank and a fourth-best mark out of Texas.

After previous No. 1-rated QB Quinn Ewers reclassified recently to 2021, Klubnik was bumped to a 5-star first in the 247Sports Composite rankings as the No. 1 QB for 2022.

Klubnik beat out Ewers and the rest of the nation in the Elite 11 QB competition earlier this summer as the event's MVP.

"The Clemson commit was very good, not great, at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge where he showed his arm talent and accuracy but also was inconsistent. However, he really shined at the Elite 11 and was phenomenal throughout the entire event. He really earned his bump in the rankings there," Rivals' Adam Gorney said.