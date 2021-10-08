Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik named to player of the year watch list

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX 24/7:

#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX #36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Five-star Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik was named to MaxPreps' national player of the year watch list this week.

Klubnik enters Friday on a No. 3-ranked-nationally Westlake (Austin, Texas) team that has outscored its foes 266-54 in a 5-0 start.

Klubnik has totaled nearly 1,500 all-purpose yards with 24 touchdowns despite playing in just the first half in multiple games.

He's connected on 71.9 percent of his throws with 19 TDs to two interceptions.

Past winners of the award include Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, as well as Alabama's Bryce Young and Georgia's JT Daniels.