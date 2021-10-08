Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik named to player of the year watch list
by - Friday, October 8, 2021, 2:43 PM
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX
24/7:
#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX
Klubnik showed out in Clemson camp this summer.
Klubnik showed out in Clemson camp this summer.

Five-star Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik was named to MaxPreps' national player of the year watch list this week.

Klubnik enters Friday on a No. 3-ranked-nationally Westlake (Austin, Texas) team that has outscored its foes 266-54 in a 5-0 start.

Klubnik has totaled nearly 1,500 all-purpose yards with 24 touchdowns despite playing in just the first half in multiple games.

He's connected on 71.9 percent of his throws with 19 TDs to two interceptions.

Past winners of the award include Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, as well as Alabama's Bryce Young and Georgia's JT Daniels.

