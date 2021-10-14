Clemson offers Upstate tight end, Tigers legacy
by - Thursday, October 14, 2021, 1:42 PM
Josh Sapp - Tight End
TigerNet: (3.22)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 230   Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS)   Class: 2022
#85 TE, #29 SC
Sapp has been around the Clemson program, including at Dabo Swinney camp.
Clemson's tight end recruiting for 2022 pressed on with an offer to 3-star Greenville High School (SC) target and Clemson legacy Josh Sapp.

"WOW!! VERY BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!!" Sapp posted Thursday afternoon, who is the son of former Clemson player Patrick Sapp.

Sapp's other FBS offers are Georgia State, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion and Tulane.

Sapp tallied 21 catches for 585 yards and five scores in Greenville's first five games this season.

Recent tight end targets committed elsewhere recently with 4-stars Jaleel Skinner (Alabama) and Oscar Delp (Georgia).

Sapp worked out for the Tigers in Dabo Swinney camp this summer.

