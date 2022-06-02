|
Clemson offers top 2024 cornerback after camp visit
Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS) Class: 2024
#37 Overall, #3 CB, #2 PA
Four-star Philadelphia 2024 cornerback Omillio Agard announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
Agard worked out in the morning session of Dabo Swinney camp.
"After a great camp and great conversation with @CUCoachReed, I am beyond blessed to say I have earned an Offer from Clemson!" Agard said. "I’ve built a great relationship with Coach Reed over the last year, Thank you!"
He is rated as high as the No. 3 cornerback in the nation and the No. 2 player out of Pennsylvania (Rivals).
Agard tallied 35 tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defended and a forced fumble last season.
He plays at St. Joseph's, where Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. came out of.
After a great camp and great conversation with @CUCoachReed I am beyond blessed to say I have earned an Offer from the University of Clemson! I’ve built a great relationship with Coach Reed over the last year, Thank you! #Allin?? @SJPrep_Football @T_Roken pic.twitter.com/1LDstZ2lqG— Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) June 2, 2022