Clemson offers top 2024 cornerback after camp visit

TigerNet Staff

Omillio Agard

Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS) Class: 2024

#37 Overall, #3 CB, #2 PA #37 Overall, #3 CB, #2 PA 24/7:

#75 Overall, #7 CB, #2 PA #75 Overall, #7 CB, #2 PA 6-0170Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS)2024

Four-star Philadelphia 2024 cornerback Omillio Agard announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

Agard worked out in the morning session of Dabo Swinney camp.

"After a great camp and great conversation with @CUCoachReed, I am beyond blessed to say I have earned an Offer from Clemson!" Agard said. "I’ve built a great relationship with Coach Reed over the last year, Thank you!"

He is rated as high as the No. 3 cornerback in the nation and the No. 2 player out of Pennsylvania (Rivals).

Agard tallied 35 tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defended and a forced fumble last season.

He plays at St. Joseph's, where Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. came out of.

