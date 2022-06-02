Clemson offers top 2024 cornerback after camp visit
by - 2022 Jun 2, Thu 13:45
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Omillio Agard - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#37 Overall, #3 CB, #2 PA
24/7:
#75 Overall, #7 CB, #2 PA
Omillio Agard worked out at Clemson camp on Thursday.
Omillio Agard worked out at Clemson camp on Thursday.

Four-star Philadelphia 2024 cornerback Omillio Agard announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

Agard worked out in the morning session of Dabo Swinney camp.

"After a great camp and great conversation with @CUCoachReed, I am beyond blessed to say I have earned an Offer from Clemson!" Agard said. "I’ve built a great relationship with Coach Reed over the last year, Thank you!"

He is rated as high as the No. 3 cornerback in the nation and the No. 2 player out of Pennsylvania (Rivals).

Agard tallied 35 tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defended and a forced fumble last season.

He plays at St. Joseph's, where Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. came out of.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson offers top 2024 cornerback after camp visit
Clemson offers top 2024 cornerback after camp visit
Clemson's Max Wagner named first-team All-America
Clemson's Max Wagner named first-team All-America
WATCH: Monte Lee talks about 'time of grieving' as time at Clemson is over
WATCH: Monte Lee talks about 'time of grieving' as time at Clemson is over
No. 1 safety announces Clemson offer
No. 1 safety announces Clemson offer
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (86 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest