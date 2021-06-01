Clemson offers rising Kansas prospect on visit
by - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 6:31 PM
Jaren Kanak - Athlete Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.16)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 210   Hometown: Hays, KS (Hays HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#47 ATH, #6 KS
24/7:
# 27 ATH, # 1 KS
Kanak is out of Brent Venables' home state.
The top-rated player in Kansas for the 2022 class now has a Clemson offer after making the trip to see the Tiger coaches.

Jaren Kanak made the trip out and received the offer Tuesday, he told TigerNet, after a meteoric rise up the recruiting charts lately, up to over 30 offers now.

"Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University!!!" Kanak posted shortly afterward.

He recently ran a 10.37 later-timed 100-yard meter dash at a track meet. Along with the speed comes versatility from a defensive standpoint.

"I like to think of myself as a pretty versatile player,” he told TigerNet recently. “That's what Coach Venables describes me as. He says that I could do a lot in their defense, whether it be rover, safety, linebacker, or float around in between, just do a little bit of all of them. But I don't have a specific idea yet, but I think I could definitely push myself and develop myself into either one of those.”

Other offers recently have included Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma State and USC.

