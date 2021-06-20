Clemson offers rising 4-star south Florida WR prospect

Nathaniel Joseph Wide Receiver

Height: 5-10 Weight: 165 Hometown: Miami, FL (Edison HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR 24/7:

#167 Overall, #23 WR, #34 FL

Clemson recently got a good look at 2023 Miami Edison wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph in camp and extended an offer to him on Sunday.

"Truly and Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University," Joseph said on Twitter.

Joseph also added an Alabama offer recently after a camp stop, to go with added interest lately from Michigan, Pittsburgh and Ole Miss to go with offers already extended by schools such as Florida, Oregon, Texas, Florida State and Texas A&M.

Joseph was part of a Miami Edison group brought to Clemson recently by Luther Campbell, better known as rapper Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew.