Clemson offers rising 4-star south Florida WR prospect
by - Sunday, June 20, 2021, 4:28 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Nathaniel Joseph - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
Height: 5-10   Weight: 165   Hometown: Miami, FL (Edison HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#167 Overall, #23 WR, #34 FL
Joseph was Clemson for the last week of Dabo Swinney camp.
Joseph was Clemson for the last week of Dabo Swinney camp.

Clemson recently got a good look at 2023 Miami Edison wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph in camp and extended an offer to him on Sunday.

"Truly and Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University," Joseph said on Twitter.

Joseph also added an Alabama offer recently after a camp stop, to go with added interest lately from Michigan, Pittsburgh and Ole Miss to go with offers already extended by schools such as Florida, Oregon, Texas, Florida State and Texas A&M.

Joseph was part of a Miami Edison group brought to Clemson recently by Luther Campbell, better known as rapper Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence comes through on unique Jags fan Twitter shout-out
Trevor Lawrence comes through on unique Jags fan Twitter shout-out
Former Tiger, Super Bowl champ gives back in Upstate
Former Tiger, Super Bowl champ gives back in Upstate
Clemson offers rising 4-star south Florida WR prospect
Clemson offers rising 4-star south Florida WR prospect
WATCH: Deshaun Watson posts second workout video
WATCH: Deshaun Watson posts second workout video
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 87 Recruits (72 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest