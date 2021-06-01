Clemson offers No. 2 overall 2023 prospect
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 11:25 AM
Peter Woods - Defensive Line Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 260   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#5 Overall
24/7:
# 2 Overall, # 2 DL, # 1 AL
Another 5-star offer is out for the Tigers.

5-star 2023 defensive lineman Peter Woods from Alabaster, AL announced a Clemson offer on his social media on Tuesday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," he posted.

Woods is rated the No. 2 overall 2023 prospect by 247 Sports and had 30 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season in helping his team win the Alabama 7A state title.

As a freshman, he had 54 tackles including 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Some of his measurables reportedly include a 345-pound bench press and 4.80 forty-yard dash.

Read More

