Clemson offers No. 1-rated Palmetto State prospect
by - 2022 Jun 2, Thu 09:02
Josiah Thompson - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.29)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 280   Hometown: Dillon, SC (Dillon HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#183 Overall, #10 OL
24/7:
#99 Overall, #4 OT, #1 SC

A prospect with the top rating for 2024 in South Carolina announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

Dillon, South Carolina offensive tackle Josiah Thompson delivered the news early this morning.

"Very Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Thompson said.

He is ranked the top prospect in the Palmetto State by 247Sports.

Thompson visited Clemson in March and also camped with the Tigers last summer.

