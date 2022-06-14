Clemson offers No. 1 rated OG
by - 2022 Jun 14, Tue 11:55
Jordan Seaton - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 295   Hometown: Washington, DC (St. John's HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#19 Overall, #1 OL, #1 DC
24/7:
#101 Overall, #7 IOL, #1 DC
Jordan Seaton is rated the No. 1 offensive guard in the nation and has a Clemson offer now.
The top-rated offensive guard for 2024 announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

St. John's (DC) 4-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton reported the news.

"Blessed to have received an offer from The Clemson University," Seaton said via Twitter.

He is a teammate of current Clemson 2023 commitment and defensive end David Ojiegbe.

Seaton is rated the No. 1 prospect out of DC for the class as well and as high as No. 19 nationally (Rivals).

He is an Under Armour all-star game commitment.

