Clemson offers No. 1 rated OG

Height: 6-6 Weight: 295 Hometown: Washington, DC (St. John's HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#19 Overall, #1 OL, #1 DC #19 Overall, #1 OL, #1 DC 24/7:

#101 Overall, #7 IOL, #1 DC #101 Overall, #7 IOL, #1 DC 6-6295Washington, DC (St. John's HS)2024

The top-rated offensive guard for 2024 announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

St. John's (DC) 4-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton reported the news.

"Blessed to have received an offer from The Clemson University," Seaton said via Twitter.

He is a teammate of current Clemson 2023 commitment and defensive end David Ojiegbe.

Seaton is rated the No. 1 prospect out of DC for the class as well and as high as No. 19 nationally (Rivals).

He is an Under Armour all-star game commitment.

