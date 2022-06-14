|
Clemson offers No. 1 rated OG
|2022 Jun 14, Tue 11:55-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Jordan Seaton - Offensive Line
Height: 6-6 Weight: 295 Hometown: Washington, DC (St. John's HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.50)
Height: 6-6 Weight: 295 Hometown: Washington, DC (St. John's HS) Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#19 Overall, #1 OL, #1 DC
#19 Overall, #1 OL, #1 DC
24/7:
#101 Overall, #7 IOL, #1 DC
#101 Overall, #7 IOL, #1 DC
The top-rated offensive guard for 2024 announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
St. John's (DC) 4-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton reported the news.
"Blessed to have received an offer from The Clemson University," Seaton said via Twitter.
He is a teammate of current Clemson 2023 commitment and defensive end David Ojiegbe.
Seaton is rated the No. 1 prospect out of DC for the class as well and as high as No. 19 nationally (Rivals).
He is an Under Armour all-star game commitment.
Blessed to have received an offer from The Clemson University pic.twitter.com/Dy7e079UiW— Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) June 14, 2022
100% commited pic.twitter.com/19tbeYat2k— Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) October 1, 2021