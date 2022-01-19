Clemson offers No. 1-rated Minnesota prospect, elite TE
by - 2022 Jan 19, Wed 18:07
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Jaxon Howard - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.85)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 245   Hometown: Minneapolis, MN (Robbinsdale Cooper HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#67 Overall, #1 TE-Y, #1 MN
Rivals:
#99 Overall, #5 TE
24/7:
#117 Overall, #14 TE, #1 MN

The top prospect in Minnesota for 2023 and one of the best-rated tight ends nationally announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

Minneapolis, Minnesota's Jaxon Howard is top-100 247Sports Composite rated prospect (80) and regarded as high as the No. 1 TE-Y in the 2023 class (ESPN).

"Blessed to receive an ACC offer today from Clemson University!" Howard said.

Howard's father Willie played at Stanford and coaches his high school team.

He holds almost 60 offers now ranging nationwide.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 111 Recruits (89 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest