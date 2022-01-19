Clemson offers No. 1-rated Minnesota prospect, elite TE

Jaxon Howard Tight End TigerNet: (4.85) (4.85)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 245 Hometown: Minneapolis, MN (Robbinsdale Cooper HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#67 Overall, #1 TE-Y, #1 MN #67 Overall, #1 TE-Y, #1 MN Rivals:

#99 Overall, #5 TE #99 Overall, #5 TE 24/7:

#117 Overall, #14 TE, #1 MN #117 Overall, #14 TE, #1 MN 6-4245Minneapolis, MN (Robbinsdale Cooper HS)2023

The top prospect in Minnesota for 2023 and one of the best-rated tight ends nationally announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

Minneapolis, Minnesota's Jaxon Howard is top-100 247Sports Composite rated prospect (80) and regarded as high as the No. 1 TE-Y in the 2023 class (ESPN).

"Blessed to receive an ACC offer today from Clemson University!" Howard said.

Howard's father Willie played at Stanford and coaches his high school team.

He holds almost 60 offers now ranging nationwide.