Clemson offers No. 1-rated LB, Hawaii's top player
|Saturday, July 17, 2021, 8:09 PM-
Tausili Akana - Linebacker
Height: 6-4 Weight: 225 Hometown: Kahuku, HI (Kahuku HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.66)
ESPN:
#104 Overall, #7 LB, #1 HI
24/7:
#27 Overall, #1 LB, #1 HI
The top player in Hawaii and possibly the top linebacker in the country holds Clemson's interest.
Four-star Kahuku, Hawaii linebacker Tausili Akana announced a Clemson offer on Saturday with a set of pics from his Clemson camp visit.
"Truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Akana said via Twitter.
Akana holds 30 offers now, stretching coast-to-coast and his home island of Oahu as well.
He is rated as high as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class (247Sports).
Truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University #GOTIGERS @BrandonHuffman @bangulo @adamgorney @GregBiggins @Rivalsfbcamps @DemetricDWarren @PupulePaul @MooseB90 @RobDeMelloKHON @levelupelitesFB pic.twitter.com/kVGEYPQaB2— Tausili Akana (@AkanaTausili) July 17, 2021
