Clemson offers No. 1-rated LB, Hawaii's top player

TigerNet Staff by

Tausili Akana Linebacker TigerNet: (4.66) (4.66)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 225 Hometown: Kahuku, HI (Kahuku HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#104 Overall, #7 LB, #1 HI #104 Overall, #7 LB, #1 HI 24/7:

#27 Overall, #1 LB, #1 HI #27 Overall, #1 LB, #1 HI 6-4225Kahuku, HI (Kahuku HS)2023

The top player in Hawaii and possibly the top linebacker in the country holds Clemson's interest.

Four-star Kahuku, Hawaii linebacker Tausili Akana announced a Clemson offer on Saturday with a set of pics from his Clemson camp visit.

"Truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Akana said via Twitter.

Akana holds 30 offers now, stretching coast-to-coast and his home island of Oahu as well.

He is rated as high as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class (247Sports).