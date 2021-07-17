BREAKING

Clemson offers No. 1-rated LB, Hawaii's top player
by - Saturday, July 17, 2021, 8:09 PM
Tausili Akana - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.66)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 225   Hometown: Kahuku, HI (Kahuku HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#104 Overall, #7 LB, #1 HI
24/7:
#27 Overall, #1 LB, #1 HI
The top player in Hawaii and possibly the top linebacker in the country holds Clemson's interest.

Four-star Kahuku, Hawaii linebacker Tausili Akana announced a Clemson offer on Saturday with a set of pics from his Clemson camp visit.

"Truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Akana said via Twitter.

Akana holds 30 offers now, stretching coast-to-coast and his home island of Oahu as well.

He is rated as high as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class (247Sports).

