|
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked safety
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 10:43 AM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Hoschton, GA (Mill Creek HS) Class: 2023
#81 Overall
# 8 Overall, # 1 S, # 2 GA
Clemson has offered No. 1 2023 safety Caleb Downs from Hoschton, GA on Tuesday.
"I’ve built a strong relationship with @CoachConn, and I am honored to say I have received an offer from one of my dream schools Clemson University," Downs announced on Twitter.
As a sophomore, he had 60 tackles and four interceptions on defense and had 27 rushes for 175 yards and three touchdowns as a running back on offense.
He has started on the varsity team since his freshman year.
His bloodlines are impressive, with his father being a former NFL running back (Gary), and his brother (Josh) is currently a receiver at North Carolina.
I’ve built a strong relationship with @CoachConn and I am honored to say I have received an offer from one of my dream schools Clemson University @ClemsonFB #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/QHXVB45jpO— Caleb Downs (@caleb_downs2) June 1, 2021