Clemson offers No. 1 ranked safety
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 10:43 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Caleb Downs - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.52)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 185   Hometown: Hoschton, GA (Mill Creek HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#81 Overall
24/7:
# 8 Overall, # 1 S, # 2 GA
Downs is a multi-sport star at Mills Creek
Downs is a multi-sport star at Mills Creek

Clemson has offered No. 1 2023 safety Caleb Downs from Hoschton, GA on Tuesday.

"I’ve built a strong relationship with @CoachConn, and I am honored to say I have received an offer from one of my dream schools Clemson University," Downs announced on Twitter.

As a sophomore, he had 60 tackles and four interceptions on defense and had 27 rushes for 175 yards and three touchdowns as a running back on offense.

He has started on the varsity team since his freshman year.

His bloodlines are impressive, with his father being a former NFL running back (Gary), and his brother (Josh) is currently a receiver at North Carolina.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect
Clemson's Pettit wins NCAA individual national championship
Clemson's Pettit wins NCAA individual national championship
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked linebacker
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked linebacker
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 80 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest