Clemson offers No. 1 ranked safety

Tony Crumpton

Caleb Downs Safety TigerNet: (4.52) (4.52)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Hoschton, GA (Mill Creek HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#81 Overall #81 Overall 24/7:

# 8 Overall, # 1 S, # 2 GA # 8 Overall, # 1 S, # 2 GA 6-0185Hoschton, GA (Mill Creek HS)2023

Clemson has offered No. 1 2023 safety Caleb Downs from Hoschton, GA on Tuesday.

"I’ve built a strong relationship with @CoachConn, and I am honored to say I have received an offer from one of my dream schools Clemson University," Downs announced on Twitter.

As a sophomore, he had 60 tackles and four interceptions on defense and had 27 rushes for 175 yards and three touchdowns as a running back on offense.

He has started on the varsity team since his freshman year.

His bloodlines are impressive, with his father being a former NFL running back (Gary), and his brother (Josh) is currently a receiver at North Carolina.

