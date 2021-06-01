Clemson offers No. 1 ranked linebacker

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Drayk Bowen Linebacker

Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Hometown: Merrillville, IN (Andrean HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR 24/7:

# 54 Overall, # 2 LB, # 1 IN # 54 Overall, # 2 LB, # 1 IN 6-2215Merrillville, IN (Andrean HS)2023

The offers are coming out fast and furious for rising juniors.

Clemson has offered No.1 ranked 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen from Andrean, Ind. according to his social media on Tuesday morning.

"I’m Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," he tweeted.

Bowen is rated as the top linebacker in the class and the No. 25 overall prospect by 247 Sports.

In 2020, he was an all-area selection and registered 80 tackles with 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, and four forced fumbles.

He already has offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas, Notre Dame, and many others.

He is interested in the idea of playing both football and baseball in college.