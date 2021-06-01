Clemson offers No. 1 ranked linebacker
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 10:56 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Drayk Bowen - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-2   Weight: 215   Hometown: Merrillville, IN (Andrean HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
24/7:
# 54 Overall, # 2 LB, # 1 IN
Bown is a standout linebacker (Photo via Chicago Tribune)
Bown is a standout linebacker (Photo via Chicago Tribune)

The offers are coming out fast and furious for rising juniors.

Clemson has offered No.1 ranked 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen from Andrean, Ind. according to his social media on Tuesday morning.

"I’m Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," he tweeted.

Bowen is rated as the top linebacker in the class and the No. 25 overall prospect by 247 Sports.

In 2020, he was an all-area selection and registered 80 tackles with 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, and four forced fumbles.

He already has offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas, Notre Dame, and many others.

He is interested in the idea of playing both football and baseball in college.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect
Clemson's Pettit wins NCAA individual national championship
Clemson's Pettit wins NCAA individual national championship
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked linebacker
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked linebacker
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 80 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest