Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 10:28 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Lebbeus Overton - Defensive Line Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 265   Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Milton HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#1 Overall
24/7:
# 1 Overall, # 1 DL, # 1 GA
Overton is an elite prospect and a tremendous student
Overton is an elite prospect and a tremendous student

The recruiting season is here as football camps are kicking off across the country including the 2021 Dabo Swinney Football camp this week.

On Tuesday morning, No. 1 overall 2023 recruit Lebbeus Overton from Alpharetta, GA announced a Clemson offer on social media.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," he tweeted. Go Tigers!

Overton is an elite defensive lineman with offers from teams across the country and has already been on Clemson's campus. He hopes to make it back again this summer.

Some of the schools in the mix besides Clemson include Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

As a sophomore, he had 70 tackles, including an impressive 21.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect
Clemson's Pettit wins NCAA individual national championship
Clemson's Pettit wins NCAA individual national championship
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked linebacker
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked linebacker
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 80 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest