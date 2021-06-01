Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect

Lebbeus Overton Defensive Line

Height: 6-4 Weight: 265 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Milton HS) Class: 2023

#1 Overall

# 1 Overall, # 1 DL, # 1 GA # 1 Overall, # 1 DL, # 1 GA 6-4265Alpharetta, GA (Milton HS)2023

The recruiting season is here as football camps are kicking off across the country including the 2021 Dabo Swinney Football camp this week.

On Tuesday morning, No. 1 overall 2023 recruit Lebbeus Overton from Alpharetta, GA announced a Clemson offer on social media.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," he tweeted. Go Tigers!

Overton is an elite defensive lineman with offers from teams across the country and has already been on Clemson's campus. He hopes to make it back again this summer.

Some of the schools in the mix besides Clemson include Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

As a sophomore, he had 70 tackles, including an impressive 21.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.