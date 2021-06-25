|
Clemson offers nation's No. 1 RB
|Friday, June 25, 2021, 7:29 PM-
Richard Young - Running Back
Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Hometown: Lehigh Acres, FL (Lehigh Senior HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.75)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#27 Overall
24/7:
#24 Overall, #1 RB, #6 FL
Clemson extended an offer to the nation’s consensus No. 1 running back for the 2023 class Friday.
Lehigh Acres (FL) running back Richard Young was in town for a visit and added the official offer from the Tigers.
"Clemson offered!!!" Young posted on his social media.
He is rated as a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite with close to 40 offers already.
Young rushed for nearly 1,000 yards over his sophomore season.
Unofficial visit at Clemson ??????!!! pic.twitter.com/UQd6e8wIUV— Richard Young (@richard39495691) June 26, 2021
Clemson Offered !!!! ???? @coachchaney96 @CJSPILLER @Coach_TElliott pic.twitter.com/5qNTwTnABg— Richard Young (@richard39495691) June 25, 2021
Tags: Richard Young