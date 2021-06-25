Clemson offers nation's No. 1 RB
by - Friday, June 25, 2021, 7:29 PM
Richard Young - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 190   Hometown: Lehigh Acres, FL (Lehigh Senior HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#27 Overall
24/7:
#24 Overall, #1 RB, #6 FL
Young is rated as the No. 1 running back in the nation.
Clemson extended an offer to the nation’s consensus No. 1 running back for the 2023 class Friday.

Lehigh Acres (FL) running back Richard Young was in town for a visit and added the official offer from the Tigers.

"Clemson offered!!!" Young posted on his social media.

He is rated as a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite with close to 40 offers already.

Young rushed for nearly 1,000 yards over his sophomore season.

