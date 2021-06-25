Clemson offers nation's No. 1 RB

Richard Young Running Back TigerNet: (4.75) (4.75)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Hometown: Lehigh Acres, FL (Lehigh Senior HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#27 Overall #27 Overall 24/7:

#24 Overall, #1 RB, #6 FL #24 Overall, #1 RB, #6 FL 6-0190Lehigh Acres, FL (Lehigh Senior HS)2023

Clemson extended an offer to the nation’s consensus No. 1 running back for the 2023 class Friday.

Lehigh Acres (FL) running back Richard Young was in town for a visit and added the official offer from the Tigers.

"Clemson offered!!!" Young posted on his social media.

He is rated as a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite with close to 40 offers already.

Young rushed for nearly 1,000 yards over his sophomore season.

Unofficial visit at Clemson ??????!!! pic.twitter.com/UQd6e8wIUV — Richard Young (@richard39495691) June 26, 2021