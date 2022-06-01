Clemson offers nation's No. 1 athlete on visit

TigerNet Staff by

KJ Bolden Athlete TigerNet: (4.77) (4.77)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#30 Overall #30 Overall 24/7:

#3 Overall, #1 ATH, #1 GA #3 Overall, #1 ATH, #1 GA 6-1185Buford, GA (Buford HS)2024

The nation's No. 1-rated athlete for 2024 announced a Clemson offer on a visit Wednesday.

Buford, Georgia's KJ Bolden reported the news.

"Clemson Offered!" Bolden said.

Bolden was named to Maxpreps' sophomore All-America team as an all-purpose player on a state championship team, lauded as a standout on both sides of the ball.

He holds over 30 offers from across the country.