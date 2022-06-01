|
Clemson offers nation's No. 1 athlete on visit
The nation's No. 1-rated athlete for 2024 announced a Clemson offer on a visit Wednesday.
Buford, Georgia's KJ Bolden reported the news.
"Clemson Offered!" Bolden said.
Bolden was named to Maxpreps' sophomore All-America team as an all-purpose player on a state championship team, lauded as a standout on both sides of the ball.
He holds over 30 offers from across the country.
Clemson Offered! ???? #ALLIN @CoachConn @WesleyGoodwin @Coach_Davis22 @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @Clemsonology2 pic.twitter.com/Pd8Alh07wH— Khalil “KJ”Bolden (@KhalilBolden2) June 1, 2022
