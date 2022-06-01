KJ Bolden was named a sophomore All-American by MaxPreps.
KJ Bolden was named a sophomore All-American by MaxPreps.

Clemson offers nation's No. 1 athlete on visit
by - 2022 Jun 1, Wed 16:03
KJ Bolden - Athlete
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#30 Overall
24/7:
#3 Overall, #1 ATH, #1 GA

The nation's No. 1-rated athlete for 2024 announced a Clemson offer on a visit Wednesday.

Buford, Georgia's KJ Bolden reported the news.

"Clemson Offered!" Bolden said.

Bolden was named to Maxpreps' sophomore All-America team as an all-purpose player on a state championship team, lauded as a standout on both sides of the ball.

He holds over 30 offers from across the country.

