Clemson offers four-star NC defensive end

TigerNet Staff by

Rico Walker Defensive End TigerNet: (4.49) (4.49)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 233 Hometown: Hickory, NC (Hickory HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#121 Overall, #15 DE, #2 NC #121 Overall, #15 DE, #2 NC Rivals:

#207 Overall, #13 DE, #3 NC #207 Overall, #13 DE, #3 NC 24/7:

#187 Overall, #21 Edge, #3 NC #187 Overall, #21 Edge, #3 NC 6-3233Hickory, NC (Hickory HS)2023

Clemson's 2023 offers in the Tar Heel State continued on Tuesday with four-star defensive end Rico Walker (Hickory, NC).

"I am Blessed and truly honored to receive an offer from The Clemson University," Walker said via Twitter.

Walker, who holds 20 reported offers now, is rated as high as the No. 2 player in North Carolina and No. 121 overall (ESPN).

Walker's dad Ricardo played for Auburn.

Defensive tackle Keith Sampson (New Bern, NC) also added a Clemson offer on Tuesday.