Clemson offers fast-rising West Coast prospect
by - 2021 Mar 26, Fri 13:33
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Hero Kanu - Defensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-5   Weight: 293   Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, CA (Santa Margarita Catholic HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
24/7:
# 62 DT, # 71 CA

Playing his first football season stateside this spring, 16-year-old, 6-foot-5 and 293-pound defensive tackle Hero Kanu only has one rating from a recruiting service. And now a Clemson offer in a whirlwind month for the rising prospect.

"After a great talk with @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65, I'm honored to announce that I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB," Kanu posted on Twitter.

Kanu is originally from Germany and has seen his stock accelerate in 2021, with the bulk of his reported offers in the last month also including Texas, Southern Cal, Oregon, Washington, Texas A&M and Michigan.

Kanu is playing for Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) and he's put up some major highlights already:

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Hero Kanu
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 96 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week