Clemson offers fast-rising West Coast prospect

Playing his first football season stateside this spring, 16-year-old, 6-foot-5 and 293-pound defensive tackle Hero Kanu only has one rating from a recruiting service. And now a Clemson offer in a whirlwind month for the rising prospect. "After a great talk with @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65, I'm honored to announce that I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB," Kanu posted on Twitter. Kanu is originally from Germany and has seen his stock accelerate in 2021, with the bulk of his reported offers in the last month also including Texas, Southern Cal, Oregon, Washington, Texas A&M and Michigan. Kanu is playing for Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) and he's put up some major highlights already:

@HeroKanu #45 vs Bosco in California at nose 6’5 293lbs watch the great get off and how he pushes the center into the pulling guard, then shrugs the lineman off and make a tackle!



This dude can be the most dominate DT in this class when he keeps working! pic.twitter.com/ezvWuZcTDx — Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) March 22, 2021

I'm a freshly turned 16year old squatting 160kg /352Ibs and that's not my heaviest?@ppirecruit @SMCHS_Football pic.twitter.com/wTcrA19ouh — Hero Kanu (@HeroKanu) September 27, 2020

