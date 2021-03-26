|
Clemson offers fast-rising West Coast prospect
|2021 Mar 26, Fri 13:33-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-5 Weight: 293 Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, CA (Santa Margarita Catholic HS) Class: 2022
# 62 DT, # 71 CA
Playing his first football season stateside this spring, 16-year-old, 6-foot-5 and 293-pound defensive tackle
Hero Kanu only has one rating from a recruiting service. And now a Clemson offer in a whirlwind month for the rising prospect.
"After a great talk with @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65, I'm honored to announce that I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB," Kanu posted on Twitter. Kanu is originally from Germany and has seen his stock accelerate in 2021, with the bulk of his reported offers in the last month also including Texas, Southern Cal, Oregon, Washington, Texas A&M and Michigan. Kanu is playing for Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) and he's put up some major highlights already:
"After a great talk with @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65, I'm honored to announce that I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB," Kanu posted on Twitter.
Kanu is originally from Germany and has seen his stock accelerate in 2021, with the bulk of his reported offers in the last month also including Texas, Southern Cal, Oregon, Washington, Texas A&M and Michigan.
Kanu is playing for Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) and he's put up some major highlights already:
@HeroKanu last night making plays— Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) March 13, 2021
First varsity game in California
6’5 290lbs 16 years old @CoachMikeElston @R2X_Rushmen1 @CoachE_TAMU @CoachToddBates @JayValai pic.twitter.com/4WkKoWK80M
@HeroKanu #45 vs Bosco in California at nose 6’5 293lbs watch the great get off and how he pushes the center into the pulling guard, then shrugs the lineman off and make a tackle!— Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) March 22, 2021
This dude can be the most dominate DT in this class when he keeps working! pic.twitter.com/ezvWuZcTDx
After a great talk with @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65 I'm honored to announce that I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB @PPIRecruits @BCollierPPI @CoachRouz @GregBiggins pic.twitter.com/ZuWo3ihZzP— Hero Kanu (@HeroKanu) March 26, 2021
I'm a freshly turned 16year old squatting 160kg /352Ibs and that's not my heaviest?@ppirecruit @SMCHS_Football pic.twitter.com/wTcrA19ouh— Hero Kanu (@HeroKanu) September 27, 2020
- TNET: Clemson assistant leaving for another ACC assistant role -
- TNET: 4-star defender has Clemson in top schools -
- TNET: Clemson offers fast-rising West Coast prospect -
- Chick fil a update: was told that they don't open -
- It's Friday and I'm wearing my orange!! As my week winds -
- A race I’m interested in is UGA vs... -
- TNET: Clemson ranked No. 3 in ESPN 'future offense' power rankings -
- #12 Duke @ #21 Tigers, 3pm & 5pm on ACCNx ( WatchESPN), men -
- Shaka Smart leaving for Marquette... -
- He has logged in this week!!! -
- TNET: NFL analyst would pick Zach Wilson over 'God-like' Trevor Lawrence -
- One thing I hate about Newman leaving -
- WOW -
- Hill Watch...162 days!!! -
- TNET: WATCH: Clyde Trapp 2020-2021 regular season highlights -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Dabo Swinney reacts to Deshaun Watson allegations
- Deshaun Watson's lawyer releases statement on sexual assault allegations
- NBC Sports' Mike Florio on Deshaun Watson allegations
- Attorney says 12 women now intend to sue Deshaun Watson
- Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
- Clemson guard enters transfer portal
- Clemson forward enters transfer portal
- Saban offers key in-state prospect, but Tigers still firmly in the mix
- Spring Practice is Back: Observations from Clemson's 10th practice, who's out, who's back
- Swinney details Clemson's defensive standouts this spring
- Copyright © 1995 - 2021 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<