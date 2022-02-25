Clemson offers elite Sunshine State running back
by - 2022 Feb 25, Fri 14:17
Cedric Baxter Jr. - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 215   Hometown: Orlando, FL (Edgewater HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#138 Overall, #7 RB, #27 FL
Rivals:
#90 Overall, #4 RB, #16 FL
24/7:
#40 Overall, #3 RB, #11 FL

One of the top-ranked running backs in the 2023 class announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

Orlando, Florida's Cedric Baxter Jr. reported the Tigers offer.

"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Baxter said.

He is coming off of a junior year where he rushed for 1,718 yards on 202 carries with 26 touchdowns.

Baxter, a one-time Florida State commitment, is rated as high as a top-50 prospect overall (40) and the No. 3 running back in the 2023 class (247Sports).

He visited for Clemson's summer camp last year.

