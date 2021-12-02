Clemson offers elite Sunshine State linebacker

One of the top linebackers in the 2023 class announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

Tampa, Florida's Troy Bowles is rated as high as the No. 2 overall linebacker and holds over 30 offers already.

"EXTREMELY blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Bowles posted on Twitter.

Bowles and fellow Tampa-area defender Lewis Carter both added Tigers' offers while the Clemson coaching staff was in Florida on Thursday.

In his latest updated stats this season, Bowles has tallied 87 tackles (6 for loss) with an interception and three passes defended, two caused fumbles and a blocked punt and field goal.

Bowles is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.