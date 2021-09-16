Clemson offers elite St. John Bosco (Ca.) lineman

TigerNet Staff by

Earnest Greene IOL TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 330 Hometown: Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#82 Overall, #12 OT, #3 CA #82 Overall, #12 OT, #3 CA Rivals:

#61 Overall, #2 OG, #5 CA #61 Overall, #2 OG, #5 CA 24/7:

#67 Overall, #2 IOL, #6 CA #67 Overall, #2 IOL, #6 CA 6-4330Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS)2022

Clemson went back to a familiar school out West for its latest 2022 offer.

"Clemson Offered!" 4-star St. John Bosco (Ca.) offensive lineman Earnest Greene exclaimed on Twitter with the news.

Greene plays at the same high school where Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and receiver Beaux Collins played.

The 6-foot-4 and 300-pound interior lineman prospect is rated as high as No. 2 overall at his position and No. 61 overall (Rivals).

He reports 25-plus offers and released a top-10 in March with Ohio State, Southern Cal, Georgia, Alabama and Oregon among more national contenders.