Clemson offers elite Peach State defensive end on visit

Eddrick Houston Defensive End

Height: 6-4 Weight: 235 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2024

#17 Overall, #2 DE, #3 GA #17 Overall, #2 DE, #3 GA 24/7:

#66 Overall, #6 Edge, #14 GA #66 Overall, #6 Edge, #14 GA 6-4235Buford, GA (Buford HS)2024

One of the top defenders out of the Peach State left a Clemson visit with an offer on Wednesday.

247Sports Composite five-star 2024 Buford, Georgia defensive end Eddrick Houston reported the news.

"AGTG (All glory to God)!! I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Houston said.

He is rated as the No. 2 defensive end in the class by Rivals.com.

Both he and No. 1-rated athlete teammate KJ Bolden were on hand during Dabo Swinney camp and left with offers.