Eddrick Houston, left, and teammate KJ Bolden each received a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
Clemson offers elite Peach State defensive end on visit
by - 2022 Jun 1, Wed 16:26
Eddrick Houston - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 235   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#17 Overall, #2 DE, #3 GA
24/7:
#66 Overall, #6 Edge, #14 GA

One of the top defenders out of the Peach State left a Clemson visit with an offer on Wednesday.

247Sports Composite five-star 2024 Buford, Georgia defensive end Eddrick Houston reported the news.

"AGTG (All glory to God)!! I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Houston said.

He is rated as the No. 2 defensive end in the class by Rivals.com.

Both he and No. 1-rated athlete teammate KJ Bolden were on hand during Dabo Swinney camp and left with offers.

Clemson offers elite Peach State defensive end on visit
