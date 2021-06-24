Clemson offers elite multi-sport athlete

Justice Haynes Running Back TigerNet: (4.52) (4.52)

Height: 5-10 Weight: 185 Hometown: Roswell, GA (Blessed Trinity Catholic HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#78 Overall #78 Overall 24/7:

#83 Overall, #4 RB, #8 GA #83 Overall, #4 RB, #8 GA 5-10185Roswell, GA (Blessed Trinity Catholic HS)2023

One of the top athletes out of the state of Georgia announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

Four-star 2023 running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga.) posted the news.

"I have built a strong relationship with @CJSPILLER and I am honored to say I have received an offer from one of my dream schools Clemson University!!" Haynes posted on Twitter.

He rushed for 1,790 yards and 25 touchdowns in just nine games as a sophomore. Haynes is also a prominent baseball prospect as a left-handed pitcher.

Haynes' father, Verron Haynes, played at Georgia and then with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a running back.

The younger Haynes is an All-American Bowl commitment.

#AGTG I have built a strong relationship with @CJSPILLER and I am honored to say I have received an offer from one of my dream schools Clemson University ????!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/V1UelHjh9j — Justice Haynes (@justicehaynes6) June 24, 2021