Clemson offers elite multi-sport athlete
Thursday, June 24, 2021, 5:08 PM
Height: 5-10 Weight: 185 Hometown: Roswell, GA (Blessed Trinity Catholic HS) Class: 2023
#78 Overall
#83 Overall, #4 RB, #8 GA
One of the top athletes out of the state of Georgia announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
Four-star 2023 running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga.) posted the news.
"I have built a strong relationship with @CJSPILLER and I am honored to say I have received an offer from one of my dream schools Clemson University!!" Haynes posted on Twitter.
He rushed for 1,790 yards and 25 touchdowns in just nine games as a sophomore. Haynes is also a prominent baseball prospect as a left-handed pitcher.
Haynes' father, Verron Haynes, played at Georgia and then with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a running back.
The younger Haynes is an All-American Bowl commitment.
#AGTG I have built a strong relationship with @CJSPILLER and I am honored to say I have received an offer from one of my dream schools Clemson University ????!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/V1UelHjh9j— Justice Haynes (@justicehaynes6) June 24, 2021