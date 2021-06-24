Clemson offers elite multi-sport athlete
by - Thursday, June 24, 2021, 5:08 PM
Justice Haynes - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.52)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 185   Hometown: Roswell, GA (Blessed Trinity Catholic HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#78 Overall
24/7:
#83 Overall, #4 RB, #8 GA

One of the top athletes out of the state of Georgia announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

Four-star 2023 running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga.) posted the news.

"I have built a strong relationship with @CJSPILLER and I am honored to say I have received an offer from one of my dream schools Clemson University!!" Haynes posted on Twitter.

He rushed for 1,790 yards and 25 touchdowns in just nine games as a sophomore. Haynes is also a prominent baseball prospect as a left-handed pitcher.

Haynes' father, Verron Haynes, played at Georgia and then with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a running back.

The younger Haynes is an All-American Bowl commitment.

