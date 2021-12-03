Clemson offers elite lineman, No. 1 player in New Jersey

The top-rated player in New Jersey and one of the 2023 class' highest-rated linemen announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) offensive line prospect Chase Bisontis is ranked as high as the No. 41 overall player and a top-4 OL prospect (No. 3 OG on Rivals; No. 4 OT on ESPN).

"Blessed to receive and offer from Clemson University!" Bisontis said on Twitter.

He holds close to 40 offers already, also including Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Southern Cal among more.