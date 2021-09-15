Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman
by - Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:39 PM
Derrick LeBlanc - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 250   Hometown: Kissimmee, FL (Osceola HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#42 Overall, #5 DE, #11 FL
Rivals:
#100 Overall, #11 DE, #17 FL
24/7:
#21 Overall, #5 DL, #6 FL

Four-star 2023 Kissimmee, Florida defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc announced a Clemson offer Wednesday evening.

"WOWWW… After a great talk I’m honored to say I’ve received a scholarship from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!!!!" LeBlanc said on Twitter.

LeBlanc is rated as high as the No. 5 defensive lineman nationally and No. 21 overall by 247Sports.

As a sophomore, LeBlanc totaled eight sacks and nine tackles for loss.

