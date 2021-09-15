Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman

Derrick LeBlanc Defensive Line

Height: 6-4 Weight: 250 Hometown: Kissimmee, FL (Osceola HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#42 Overall, #5 DE, #11 FL #42 Overall, #5 DE, #11 FL Rivals:

#100 Overall, #11 DE, #17 FL #100 Overall, #11 DE, #17 FL 24/7:

#21 Overall, #5 DL, #6 FL #21 Overall, #5 DL, #6 FL 6-4250Kissimmee, FL (Osceola HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Kissimmee, Florida defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc announced a Clemson offer Wednesday evening.

"WOWWW… After a great talk I’m honored to say I’ve received a scholarship from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!!!!" LeBlanc said on Twitter.

LeBlanc is rated as high as the No. 5 defensive lineman nationally and No. 21 overall by 247Sports.

As a sophomore, LeBlanc totaled eight sacks and nine tackles for loss.

