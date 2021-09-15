|
Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman
|Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:39 PM-
|
Derrick LeBlanc - Defensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 250 Hometown: Kissimmee, FL (Osceola HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.81)
ESPN:
#42 Overall, #5 DE, #11 FL
Rivals:
#100 Overall, #11 DE, #17 FL
24/7:
#21 Overall, #5 DL, #6 FL
Four-star 2023 Kissimmee, Florida defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc announced a Clemson offer Wednesday evening.
"WOWWW… After a great talk I’m honored to say I’ve received a scholarship from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!!!!" LeBlanc said on Twitter.
LeBlanc is rated as high as the No. 5 defensive lineman nationally and No. 21 overall by 247Sports.
As a sophomore, LeBlanc totaled eight sacks and nine tackles for loss.
WOWWW… After a great talk I’m honored to say I’ve received a scholarship from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY ??????!!!!! #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/Kmwl1P6GZn— Derrick LeBlanc ??????? (@getrightderrick) September 15, 2021
