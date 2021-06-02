Clemson offers elite Florida athlete

Joenel Aguero Athlete

Height: 6-0 Weight: 195 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2023

#54 Overall #54 Overall 24/7:

6-0, 195, Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS), 2023

Clemson returned to the familiar recruiting territory of IMG Academy (Fla.) with another elite offer.

Four-star 2023 athlete Joenel Aguero announced the news on Wednesday morning.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Aguero said on Twitter.

He is rated the No. 5 athlete in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.

After a recent spring game, Aguero was described by 247Sports as "one of those new age defenders that can cover in the slot, but also (play) closer to the line of scrimmage, if needed."