Clemson offers elite Florida athlete

Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Height: 6-0   Weight: 195   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2023
#54 Overall
# 35 Overall, # 6 ATH, # 9 FL

Clemson returned to the familiar recruiting territory of IMG Academy (Fla.) with another elite offer.

Four-star 2023 athlete Joenel Aguero announced the news on Wednesday morning.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Aguero said on Twitter.

He is rated the No. 5 athlete in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.

After a recent spring game, Aguero was described by 247Sports as "one of those new age defenders that can cover in the slot, but also (play) closer to the line of scrimmage, if needed."

