Clemson offers elite DE Matayo Uiagalelei
by - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 3:14 PM
Matayo Uiagalelei - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.49)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 265   Hometown: Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#88 Overall
24/7:
# 15 Overall, # 2 Edge, # 3 CA

Four-star 2023 defender Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of Tigers starting QB DJ Uiagalelei, announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"#Allin ... Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!! Go Tigers!" Uiagalelei posted Tuesday afternoon.

Uiagalelei has major offers nationwide, already listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds going into his junior season at St. John Bosco.

He was named the L.A. Times' area Player of the Year after the spring season.

