Clemson offers elite DE Matayo Uiagalelei

Matayo Uiagalelei Defensive End

Height: 6-6 Weight: 265 Hometown: Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS) Class: 2023

#88 Overall #88 Overall 24/7:

# 15 Overall, # 2 Edge, # 3 CA

Four-star 2023 defender Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of Tigers starting QB DJ Uiagalelei, announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"#Allin ... Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!! Go Tigers!" Uiagalelei posted Tuesday afternoon.

Uiagalelei has major offers nationwide, already listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds going into his junior season at St. John Bosco.

He was named the L.A. Times' area Player of the Year after the spring season.

#Allin ... Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Clemson!!Go Tigers!!?? pic.twitter.com/nk8HwtNasw — Young Concrete (@young_concrete) June 1, 2021

Had to take Matayo out to RUTH’s CHRIS STEAK HOUSE after a long day at the @Rivals Camp. He definitely earned that amazing dinner. So proud of him. My boy do good and I make sure he eat good too...?????? #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/9MeuBi4N5c — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) May 24, 2021